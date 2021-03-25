 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Editorial: We endorse Melissa Winker for Wisconsin's 13th Senate District

Editorial: We endorse Melissa Winker for Wisconsin's 13th Senate District

Melissa Winker (copy)

Winker
Sign up for the Opinion Roundup email newsletter

In the April 6 special election to fill the open District 13 state Senate seat, The Capital Times enthusiastically endorses Melissa Winker, a teacher, small-business owner and advocate for small towns and cities who would be a great addition to the Legislature. Winker is an independent thinker who seeks to bridge partisan and ideological divides. She wants to end gerrymandering and make legislative processes more transparent and efficient. She’s in favor of Medicaid expansion, smart strategies for aiding rural schools, and protecting the rivers and lakes that are such a precious part of a district that includes parts of Dane, Dodge and Jefferson counties.

Winker’s main opponent in a multi-candidate race, John Jagler, is a disengaged and disappointing career politician. He didn’t even bother to respond to the League of Women Voters questionnaire that voters use to get a sense of the candidates. We couldn’t possibly endorse Jagler, and we’re not particularly impressed with “American Solidarity Party” candidate Ben Schmitz or “Trump Conservative Party” candidate Spencer Zimmerman.

But this is not a matter of Winker being lesser of many evils. She’s an outstanding candidate whose recognition of what it will take to get Wisconsin through the remainder of the COVID-19 crisis and through the post-COVID-19 rebuilding process, is inspiring. Winker is prepared to be a legislative leader. Voters should give her a mandate on April 6.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Editorial: The fight against F-35s is far from finished
Editorial

Editorial: The fight against F-35s is far from finished

“I stand ready to work with the USAF and Wisconsin Air National Guard to identify a different use for Truax Air Base that will improve the Air Force’s readiness and mission without significant interruption to surrounding neighborhoods and communities." — Rep. Mark Pocan

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics