Editorial: We endorse Melissa Winker for Wisconsin's 13th Senate District

In the April 6 special election to fill the open District 13 state Senate seat, The Capital Times enthusiastically endorses Melissa Winker, a teacher, small-business owner and advocate for small towns and cities who would be a great addition to the Legislature. Winker is an independent thinker who seeks to bridge partisan and ideological divides. She wants to end gerrymandering and make legislative processes more transparent and efficient. She’s in favor of Medicaid expansion, smart strategies for aiding rural schools, and protecting the rivers and lakes that are such a precious part of a district that includes parts of Dane, Dodge and Jefferson counties.
Winker’s main opponent in a multi-candidate race, John Jagler, is a disengaged and disappointing career politician. He didn’t even bother to respond to the League of Women Voters questionnaire that voters use to get a sense of the candidates. We couldn’t possibly endorse Jagler, and we’re not particularly impressed with “American Solidarity Party” candidate Ben Schmitz or “Trump Conservative Party” candidate Spencer Zimmerman.
But this is not a matter of Winker being lesser of many evils. She’s an outstanding candidate whose recognition of what it will take to get Wisconsin through the remainder of the COVID-19 crisis and through the post-COVID-19 rebuilding process, is inspiring. Winker is prepared to be a legislative leader. Voters should give her a mandate on April 6.
