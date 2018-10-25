So-called big-box stores should pay their fair share of taxes. Unfortunately, the out-of-state corporations that own these multimillion-dollar operations have schemed to use loopholes that dramatically lower their assessments. That shifts more of the tax burden onto small business operators and homeowners.
Dane County voters will cast ballots Nov. 6 on an advisory referendum that tells legislators to block the “dark store" loophole favored by irresponsible corporations and their apologists in the Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce lobby for out-of-state interests. We urge a “yes” vote on this referendum, and on a similar measure that’s on the local ballot in Sun Prairie.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.