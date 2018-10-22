If Democrats win the state Senate on Nov. 6, they will usher in a new era of cooperation and practical governance in Wisconsin. Senate Democratic leader Jennifer Shilling, D-La Crosse, has the experience to lead the chamber, and the temperament to get senators from both parties focused on education, health care, criminal justice reform and economic development that raises wages statewide — instead of shifting money to multinational corporations in Taiwan.
The best way to make the break is by electing senators who are ready to work with Shilling to get things done. Voters can make a major contribution by electing MICHELLE ZAHN to replace Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald in eastern Dane, Columbia, Dodge, Jefferson, Washington and Waukesha counties (District 13). Zahn is a businesswoman with a record of civic leadership in Dodge County. Her focus on getting big money out of politics and renewing the state’s historic commitment to ethics in government is in stark contrast to Fitzgerald’s subservience to out-of-state special interests.
And voters in Iowa, Sauk, Green, Monroe and Vernon counties should reject Fitzgerald's lieutenant, Howard Marklein, and elect farmer and Lafayette County Supervisor KRISS MARION — an energetic and independent champion for rural communities.
We also recommend that voters in Dane, Green, Iowa, Columbia and Sauk counties (District 27) re-elect JON ERPENBACH, an engaged and forward-looking legislator. The chamber’s leading advocate for consumers, Erpenbach is also a champion of campaign finance reform and ethics in government.
