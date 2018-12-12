Stephen Coss, the wise historian who writes from Madison about the founding moments of the American experiment, responded to last week’s desperate machinations by Wisconsin Republicans with a line from the greatest Republican.
After Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Burlington, and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, used a lame-duck session of the state Legislature to launch an assault on the authority of the Democrats elected on Nov. 6 to serve as governor and attorney general, the historian recalled an observation from a young Illinois state legislator named Abraham Lincoln: “To those who claim omnipotence for the Legislature, and who in the plenitude of their assumed powers, are disposed to disregard the Constitution, law, good faith, moral right, and everything else, I have not a word to say.”
Well played, Mr. Coss. It is important to remind people that the Republicans who now abuse their powers in an effort to thwart the will of the people are at odds with their party’s historic values. Vos and Fitzgerald — defeated Gov. Scott Walker’s conservative consiglieres in the Capitol — have engaged in a crude, winner-take-all politics with their #WIGOPPowerGrab. In so doing, they have made a choice to reject the founding premises of a party that was initiated 164 years ago in Ripon, by a circle of radicals who objected to the awful politics of compromise and concession that permitted the spread of slavery.
The first Republicans, and their worthy successors, well understood the frustrations of politics. They won and they lost. When they won, they used power to pursue an idealistic course of action that transformed the nation for the better. When they lost, they ceded power to political rivals and regrouped for the next fight. This is how the party, and the nation, progressed.
But the Republican Party has stopped progressing. Indeed, it has regressed so thoroughly that it is now anathema to its founding self.
Today’s Wisconsin Republican Party is coming to embody what the first Republicans opposed in a national platform that decried “the spurious and pretended legislative, judicial, and executive officers” who in the 1850s “usurped authority” and enacted “tyrannical and unconstitutional laws.”
The Republican Party is no longer “the party of Lincoln.”
Nor is this the party of those who, well into the 20th century, sought to maintain the faith of the founders of a Republican experiment that started out by objecting to abuses of power — with the grand declaration of 1856 that “the highwayman’s plea, that ‘might makes right’ … would bring shame and dishonor upon any government or people that gave it their sanction.”
The Republican Party has become the party that Republican President Dwight Eisenhower feared.
Eisenhower did his best to dial down the right-wing extremism that had cost the Grand Old Party election after election in the 1930s and 1940s. It was Ike who led the GOP back from the wilderness to which Wall Street predators and “America First” isolationists had consigned it during the Depression years and World War II. As the first Republican president to be elected and then to win re-election in the 20th century, Eisenhower preached the gospel of “modern Republicanism” — embracing many of the policies of Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s New Deal and the burgeoning civil rights movement of the 1950s. When wealthy campaign donors and other cranks proposed a backward lurch, he said, "I have no use for those — regardless of their political party — who hold some foolish dream of spinning the clock back to days when unorganized labor was a huddled, almost helpless mass."
Unfortunately, the cranks have reasserted themselves, in the form of Scott Walker and a new generation of anti-labor zealots who reject Eisenhower’s stance: “Only a handful of unreconstructed reactionaries harbor the ugly thought of breaking unions.” The arc of history will prove Eisenhower right. America needs unions, and the voters are increasingly conscious of this fact. That’s one of the many reasons why Walker’s day is done. His extremism, which rendered him unelectable at the national level — as his comic attempt at a presidential campaign so aptly illustrated — has now cost him the governorship he sought as a consolation prize.
But for the gerrymandering abuses that have sustained them politically, Vos and Fitzgerald would have been consigned with Walker to the scrap heap of history. Their only purpose now is partisan mischief. They have no purpose, aside from obstruction.
As such, Vos and Fitzgerald illustrate another of Eisenhower’s concerns with regard to politics in general and the Republican Party in particular. Eisenhower recognized the threat posed by the reckless pursuit of power for power’s sake.
Speaking a century after the Republicans waged their first presidential campaign, Ike celebrated “a certain kind of principle, or doctrine, or belief to fall back on” and warned, “If a political party does not have its foundation in the determination to advance a cause that is right and that is moral, then it is not a political party; it is merely a conspiracy to seize power.”
“A conspiracy to seize power” is an agonizingly apt description of the lie unto itself that Robin Vos and Scott Fitzgerald have made of the Republican Party.
