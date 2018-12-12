Weather Alert

...WINTRY WEATHER TO IMPACT THE WEDNESDAY MORNING COMMUTE... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...A BAND OF BRIEF, HEAVY SNOW WITH SOME FREEZING DRIZZLE POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE INCH AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE EXPECTED. * WHERE...THE BAND OF SNOW CURRENTLY EXTENDS FROM MARQUETTE COUNTY IN CENTRAL WISCONSIN DOWN TO FAR SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN NEAR MILWAUKEE. THIS BAND WILL TRACK NORTHEAST THROUGH THE MORNING. FREEZING DRIZZLE IS POSSIBLE IN PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN THIS MORNING. * WHEN...THROUGH NOON TODAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON BRIEFLY SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. WITH TEMPERATURES ABOVE FREEZING, ROAD CONDITIONS IMPROVE QUICKLY AFTER THE SNOW FALLS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW, SLEET OR FREEZING RAIN WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SLIPPERY ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&