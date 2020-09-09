Editorial: Vos and Fitzgerald are grotesque caricatures of legislators

The Marquette University Law School Poll surveyed Wisconsinites in June, and asked the question, “Do you support or oppose calls to restructure the role of the police and require accountability for police misconduct?”
Eighty-one percent of those surveyed answered, “yes.”
Just 16% answered “no.”
Gov. Tony Evers was in touch with the will of the people. When protests swelled after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, the governor asked the Legislature to approve a set of proposals to:
• Establish statewide use-of-force standards for police officers
• Require use-of-force and deescalation training
• Require law enforcement agencies to publish their use-of-force policies
• Require the Wisconsin Department of Justice to publish an annual report on use-of-force incidents
• Fund community organizations that employ violence interruption strategies
• Establish a civil cause of action for calling a law enforcement agency in order to harass or target someone
• Ban the use of chokeholds
• Prohibit no-knock search warrants
• Share employee records between law enforcement and corrections agencies
That was not a radical agenda. Indeed, at the same time that Evers was calling on the Wisconsin Legislature to address police violence, the Iowa Legislature approved a number of similar measures and Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds signed them.
Wisconsin could have done the same. But Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, refused to call lawmakers to the Capitol.
No hearings. No debates. No votes.
Two months passed and then, on Aug. 23, a Kenosha police officer shot 29-year-old Jacob Blake seven times in the back. Protests swelled once more. State Rep. Tod Ohnstad, D-Kenosha, demanded “urgent action to address the very issues brought forward by the shooting of Jacob Blake.”
Evers called for a special session on police reform to act on his earlier proposals.
Vos and Fitzgerald remained intractable. On their orders, their chambers gaveled into session and immediately gaveled out in a matter of moments on Aug. 31.
Vos offered only a task force to examine issues that have already been examined. Fitzgerald, who is busy running for Congress, was even less attentive.
“In a time of crisis, with the Kenosha community just beginning the long process of recovery and healing, this is more than just a failure of leadership by Sen. Fitzgerald and Speaker Vos,” said veteran state Sen. Robert Wirch, D-Kenosha. “These are reasonable, common-sense reforms, and their refusal to even let us debate the issues is indefensible.”
Ohnstad pointed out that, while they refused to do their jobs, Republican legislative leaders had plenty of time to criticize and insult Evers and others who were ready to act.
“With a bang of the gavel, the current majority again chose not to lead today,” the Kenosha legislator said. “It is particularly troubling that the legislative majority continues to ignore responsibility to instead throw stones and hurl partisan tweets at others who are trying to make change and are taking constructive action on the issues important to our community and state.”
The juxtaposition is important to note.
Democratic legislators were ready in June, and they remain ready, to respond to the will of the people. Perhaps some Republican legislators are prepared, as well.
But Vos and Fitzgerald refuse to do their jobs. And they refuse to let their colleagues do their jobs.
Vos has no place in the Assembly chamber to which he seeks reelection this fall.
Fitzgerald has no place in the Congress to which he seeks election this fall.
These career politicians are not interested in representative democracy.
They are grotesque caricatures of legislators.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!