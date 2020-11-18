Editorial: Voluntary cooperation is insufficient to fight COVID-19

Think back to March and April of this year, when the whole country, indeed the whole world, watched in horror as doctors and nurses in New York City struggled to keep pace with the burgeoning coronavirus pandemic. It was an overwhelming moment, almost too jarring to take in. So much disease, so much death. The ambulances racing through the streets day and night. The hospitals packed to capacity. The refrigerated trucks filling up with bodies. The economy of the largest city in the United States grinding to a halt as the crisis made normal activities impossible.
Now, consider this. Last week, Wisconsin Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk warned, as COVID-19 cases spiked: “Far too many of our communities are in a dire situation. To put these new data in perspective, Wisconsin is now seeing more average cases per day than New York City did at the peak of its surge last spring.”
“…more average cases per day than New York City did at the peak.”
On Nov. 11, the same day that the DHS deputy secretary spoke those words, Madison’s WMTV reported, “The spread of COVID-19 across Wisconsin is off the charts, literally. So many counties are so far past the Dept. of Health Services' highest classification for case activity, that it needed to create a brand new category.”
The old top category, “Very High,” referred to counties that had more than 350 cases per 100,000 residents for two weeks. But, by early November, WMTV noted, “Every single one of Wisconsin’s 72 counties has at least doubled that number, with Washburn County reporting the lowest rate in the state at 769.6 cases per 100,000 people.”
The new category, “Critically High,” was added for counties with 1,000 cases per 100,000 residents. By Nov. 11, 65 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties had surpassed the threshold. Of the remaining counties, two were just below the 1,000 cases level, three were above the 800 level, and two were above the 750 level.
What next? Will DHS create a “Super Critically High” category? Or will they simply go to “Hopeless”?
We refuse to accept that this is the fate that Wisconsin — a historically progressive state with a long history of leading on public health issues, the state once identified as America’s “laboratory of democracy,” the home of “The Wisconsin Idea” — must accept.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has, since the beginning of the crisis, been prepared to join other governors across the United States in taking the necessary steps to prevent the spread of the virus. He has been blocked at every turn by state legislative leaders, led by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and the conservative majority on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
We understand that Vos and his allies are determined to maintain their political feud with Evers — who in 2018 defeated their hero, former Republican Gov. Scott Walker — but that feud is now costing untold suffering in a state where all of us, Republicans and Democrats, liberals and conservatives, live.
Vos has begun to acknowledge the seriousness of the crisis by echoing some safety warnings. But that is not enough. He needs to accept that voluntary measures will not be sufficient to stop the spread of the virus; in fact, they create a false sense of security that has failed the state at every turn.
Mandatory measures are the only hope we have for a rapid and effective response to Wisconsin’s rising COVID-19 numbers. Enforceable mask mandates and social distancing standards are needed; reasonable restrictions on business operations and small gatherings are necessary. Rules for quarantining must be developed and enforced.
These commonsense public safety initiatives are not the province of one party or one ideology. In Vermont, where Gov. Phil Scott is a Republican and Democrats control the Legislature, a mask mandate has been in place since August. And, on Nov. 10, Scott announced that travelers coming and going from Vermont for nonessential purposes will need to quarantine. The state has also toughened its standards for ski resorts, recreational sports facilities and college athletics.
We truly hope that Vos and legislative Republicans, as well as conservatives on the court, will wake up from their fever dream and accept the reality that Wisconsin faces a public health crisis of enormous proportions — and enormous consequences.
But legislative and judicial roadblocks cannot be an excuse for Democrats to simply grumble about what they cannot do. Evers and his allies must become more creative and aggressive. Evers has to foster a greater sense of urgency in state agencies. He should also use his bully pulpit in a far more energetic manner, by not just spelling out what needs to be done, but by naming the names of those who block action to prevent the spread of disease and save lives.
U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Town of Vermont, whose 91-year-old mother recently tested positive for COVID-19, has been urging the state to focus on hiring a sufficient number of people to do contract tracing. As he has explained, “Unfortunately, too many people in Wisconsin don’t get (information about exposure) in a timely way due to the low number of contract tracers we have hired in Wisconsin. Cases in Wisconsin continue to rise weekly and we need federal and state action to help protect our communities immediately.”
Pocan is right on both fronts. Evers and responsible state and local officials should put a much greater emphasis on enlisting contract tracers and taking whatever additional steps they can to stop the spread of the disease. And Republicans like Vos, who has often worked with Pocan over the years, should recognize that state action to protect Wisconsin communities is, indeed, the immediate responsibility of all elected officials.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!