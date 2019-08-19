Wisconsinites understand the issues associated with the case of Quintez Cephus, and the dilemma facing UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank.
She'll be damned if she decides to reinstate the former Badger wide receiver and to allow him to attend the university this fall, and she'll be damned if she doesn't.
But, in the interest of fairness and respect for the rule of law, Cephus should be readmitted as a student at the university in time for the new school year that begins after Labor Day.
Cephus was expelled from the university last semester after he was accused by two women of sexual assault. The expulsion was appropriate at the time. But Cephus has now been acquitted of those charges by a Dane County jury and he has petitioned to be allowed to return to the university. The readmission is appropriate at this time.
No one is suggesting that the decision to reinstate Cephus will be an easy one for Blank. If she allows the 21-year-old football player back in school, she will raise concerns among sexual assault victims and advocates who argue, correctly, that women have been victimized by a culture that for too long has been too quick to challenge and dismiss those who report attacks.
This is one of the reasons why the federal government strengthened Title 9, directing colleges to promptly investigate sex harassment and assault complaints and immediately take disciplinary action against the alleged perpetrators. That's what happened to Cephus last year, after the two women said he attacked them while they were intoxicated.
Because charges of second- and third-degree assault were filed against him by the Dane County District Attorney's Office while the UW's investigation was underway, Cephus' lawyers told him not to respond to the UW inquiry for fear that cooperating with that probe would jeopardize his defense in the upcoming criminal case. Based on the information it had, the university found probable cause that the football player had indeed raped the women and Blank threw him out of school.
But, then, Cephus had his day in court.
Juror Kelly Engsberg explained to Channel 3 that the members of the jury took their responsibilities seriously. "Every single person was thoughtful, taking notes, listening intently all week long,” she said.
"I am a 100 percent supporter of #MeToo,” added the juror, who explained, “It's our job as a society, my job as a juror, to really dig deep and look for the truth and to try to figure out truly if a crime occurred.”
When all was said and done, Engsberg recalled, “It was quick and it was unanimous right off the bat. There was little to no question of whether or not we were all on the same page."
The takeaway is that a Dane County jury determined — after less than 45 minutes — that Cephus is not guilty. With the verdict in hand, Cephus is now arguing that he should be allowed to return to school. He is joined in making this argument by many leading figures in Madison's African-American community. In a letter to Blank, a number of pastors, the CEO of the Urban League and civil rights leaders are making the case for reinstating this African-American student. They suggest that if the now innocent Cephus is not reinstated, Blank will send yet another signal that African-American students are not afforded equal treatment by UW-Madison. This is a serious matter for a university that has often fallen short when it comes to attracting and retaining a student body that reflects the diversity of Wisconsin.
UW football coach Paul Chryst and members of the team have weighed in, as well, indicating that they would welcome Cephus back.
Blank must weigh all the information she has been given. There are those who will tell her that his reinstatement would be a blow to the gains that have made in pursuit of equitable treatment for the victims of sexual assault. That argument will be countered by those who suggest that a refusal to reinstate rejects not just Cephus but the rule of law. We especially appreciate the voice of Erin Thornley Parisi, the executive director of the Rape Crisis Center of Dane County, who explained to the Wisconsin State Journal that ongoing efforts should be made to examine how the criminal justice system fails both African-Americans and sexual assault victims.
At this point, however, Blank must make a decision. In doing so, she should focus on an essential detail: If Cephus cannot re-enroll, then he will wind up expelled for something that our justice system says he did not do.
A jury has found this man innocent. That decision should be respected.
Women who call out sexual harassment and report assaults are courageous. They must be heard. Institutions such as the university must take appropriate steps to address reports of assault, and so, too, must the criminal justice system. Everyone has a right to a day in court. When a judge or a jury decides a case, however, that is a defining moment. In this case, a jury has determined that Quintez Cephus is innocent. As such, he should be allowed to return to the university.
