Editorial: UW Health nurses should be able to collectively bargain for themselves and their patients

The nurses at UW Hospitals and Clinics have been among the greatest heroes of the coronavirus pandemic that is finally beginning to ease after an often overwhelming year of infection and death, testing and treatment, recovery and vaccination. Nurses have been widely praised for their humanity, for their caring, for their sacrifices. We have no doubt about the sincerity of those words. But now it is time to honor these heroes with something more than words. They need a place at the bargaining table.
Nurses at the hospitals and clinics had a union and a collective-bargaining agreement before former Gov. Scott Walker and his anti-labor allies upended labor relations in Wisconsin with 2011's Act 10. When the historic collective-bargaining agreement expired in 2014, the UW Hospitals and Clinics Authority Board took advantage of ACT 10, refusing to recognize the union or bargain a new agreement.
That injustice needs to be undone, and state Sen. Melissa Agard and Rep. Lisa Subeck, both Madison Democrats, have given legislators an opportunity to begin setting things right with their proposed Union Voice for Quality Care at UW Health Act. If enacted, the legislation would allow nurses and other hospital employees to advocate for themselves and their patients in negotiations with the UWHCA Board.
“A majority of UW nurses have expressed their support for a union, and the UWHCA Board should voluntarily recognize it,” explained Subeck. “Absent that recognition, our bill would finally empower our UW frontline healthcare workers with a union voice.”
That union voice matters for all of us, as Tami Burns, a nurse who has been active in the current organizing drive at the hospital, explained in advocating for the legislation Subeck and Agard have proposed.
“For many years now, there has been a severe nursing shortage, and a constant revolving door as nurses leave the profession due to exhaustion and burnout,” said Burns. “Meanwhile Wisconsin’s patient population is older and sicker and requires more advanced care than ever before. The best way to address this crisis — and protect quality patient care — is by making sure frontline health care workers have a real, meaningful voice in our work through a union. That’s why my colleagues and I are passionately supporting the Union Voice for Quality Care at UW Health Act, so we can ensure the highest standards of excellence for our hospital and the integrity of our entire healthcare system moving forward.”
We understand that it will not be easy to enact the Union Voice for Quality Care at UW Health Act. But, in this moment, when so many of us have come to understand how vital nurses and all hospital and health care workers are, we hope that legislators from both parties will listen to Agard when she reminds them that:
“Day after day, hospital staff showed up to care for us, keep our communities safe, and go above and beyond the call of duty. They wrestled with the gut-wrenching anxiety of infecting their own family members, and often went months without seeing loved ones. After this once-in-a-lifetime pandemic, the least they deserve is having a seat at the table to negotiate for better working conditions. It is now time for all of us — elected officials, community members, faith leaders and the labor movement — to stand arm in arm with nurses and frontline workers at UW Hospital and healthcare institutions throughout our state to make sure they have a union voice so they can advocate for themselves and their families.”
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.