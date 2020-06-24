Editorial: Urgent and necessary protest, not violence, is the way to achieve change in Madison, Wisconsin and the United States

This is an essential understanding at a moment when, as the governor said, Wisconsinites “cannot allow ourselves to forget the reason why these protests began: because of the murder of George Floyd, of Breonna Taylor, of the many Black lives taken before them, and because racism and structural inequality still pervade this country. Our cause and our purpose must continue to be the pursuit of the promise of an equitable, just, and fair state and country, and we cannot delay delivering on these promises any longer.”

Unfortunately, that is easier said than done at a point when justified anger and understandable confusion can overwhelm people on all sides of a necessary debate about changing policing and addressing systemic racism.

The best way to navigate this moment is by focusing on the critical issues that have been raised by peaceful protests in recent weeks. To achieve that focus, the debate must move beyond a simplistic discussion on the statues at the state Capitol that became targets following the arrest Tuesday — following a disturbance in a downtown restaurant — of an activist who had been involved in demonstrations that have been ongoing since the George Floyd died in the custody of Minneapolis police.