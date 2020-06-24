Editorial: Urgent and necessary protest, not violence, is the way to achieve change in Madison, Wisconsin and the United States

No statue matters as much as a human life. No symbol matters as much as the ideals it represents.
This is point of beginning for responses to the violence that rocked Madison Tuesday night, when a state senator was attacked and historic statues were dragged from their pedestals.
Amid the anger and confusion on the morning following a chaotic night, the calm voice of Gov. Tony Evers resonated with Wisconsinites who know that the violence must end.
“What happened in Madison last night presented a stark contrast from the peaceful protests we have seen across our state in recent weeks, including significant damage to state property,” the governor said in a statement. “I want to be clear: violence against any person — whether in the middle of the street in broad daylight, at home trying to sleep, going for a run, or happening upon a protest as was the case last night — is wrong.”
Evers is right. The power of nonviolent protest and civil disobedience must be brought to bear in order to advance the cause of racial justice at a vital moment in the history of our city, our state and our nation. Law enforcement agencies can and must facilitate demonstrations that seek an end to police brutality in particular and systemic racism in general. At the same time, those same agencies must prevent violence that threatens safety, stirs backlash and distracts attention from issues that have for too long been neglected.
This is an essential understanding at a moment when, as the governor said, Wisconsinites “cannot allow ourselves to forget the reason why these protests began: because of the murder of George Floyd, of Breonna Taylor, of the many Black lives taken before them, and because racism and structural inequality still pervade this country. Our cause and our purpose must continue to be the pursuit of the promise of an equitable, just, and fair state and country, and we cannot delay delivering on these promises any longer.”
Unfortunately, that is easier said than done at a point when justified anger and understandable confusion can overwhelm people on all sides of a necessary debate about changing policing and addressing systemic racism.
The best way to navigate this moment is by focusing on the critical issues that have been raised by peaceful protests in recent weeks. To achieve that focus, the debate must move beyond a simplistic discussion on the statues at the state Capitol that became targets following the arrest Tuesday — following a disturbance in a downtown restaurant — of an activist who had been involved in demonstrations that have been ongoing since the George Floyd died in the custody of Minneapolis police.
A crowd of several hundred rallied to protest the arrest outside the Dane County Courthouse and then marched on the Capitol. In the hours that followed, state Sen. Tim Carpenter, D-Milwaukee, one of the most honorable members of the Legislature, was attacked. The "Forward" statue, a historic symbol of the cause of women’s rights and progressive change, and a statue of Col. Hans Christian Heg, a Norwegian immigrant who became a militant abolitionist and was killed in the Civil War, were toppled.
The statues have been recovered and should be restored to their places of honor. They speak to historic ideals of justice that need to be remembered and maintained. They should be joined by new statues that recognize those who brought those ideals into the 20th century, such as former state Rep. Lloyd Barbee, a courageous champion of civil rights in the 1960s and 1970s, and former Secretary of State Vel Phillips, a pioneering African American political leader.
But we should primarily concern ourselves with the 21st century. This is the moment in which Wisconsin must lead, once more, on behalf of economic and social and racial justice. There has to be a recognition of that broader purpose. Evers is on the right track. The same cannot be said for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, who acknowledges that reforms are needed, even as he suggests that the Legislature might wait to act until after the November election. On Tuesday night, Vos and his Assembly Republicans were desperately maneuvering for political advantage — with tweets that jabbed at the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, Democratic state Senate candidate Nada Elmikashfi, the governor and officials in Madison.
Of course, there are disagreements about policy. Of course, there will be debates. Have them! But don't use a heartbreaking night to try and score cheap political points. As Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes said Wednesday morning, in sadness and disappointment over the assault on Sen. Carpenter, "We have a common purpose to bring justice where it has been long overdue and individuals can’t be reduced to collateral damage in the process, especially those on the proper side."
This is not a time to play the political games that close hearts and minds. This is a time to make way for the idealism that once earned Wisconsin recognition as the nation’s “laboratory of democracy.” Protesters are right to demand that Wisconsin live up to its stated ideals. Those demands must be made urgently and effectively at a time when hearts and minds are open. Violence and destruction distracts from this necessary focus and narrows the discourse at a critical juncture when so very much is at stake.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!