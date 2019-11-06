Shame on James Sensenbrenner.
Shame on Brian Steil.
Shame on Glenn Grothman.
Shame on Mike Gallagher.
These four political charlatans put partisanship ahead of the country in a time of peril. These four members of the House are supposed to represent the people of Wisconsin. Instead, last week, they represented one constituent: Donald Trump.
When the House voted Thursday to establish the rules for a formal inquiry into allegations of wrongdoing on Trump’s part, Sensenbrenner, Steil, Grothman and Gallagher joined fellow Republicans in seeking to obstruct that inquiry. In doing so, they rejected logic and duty.
No member of the House was asked on Thursday to vote to impeach of the scandal-plagued president. They were simply asked to endorse the practices and procedures that will ensure that the investigation is fair and thorough.
The work of holding a president to account using the powers of impeachment that are outlined in the U.S. Constitution is a process, and it is right and proper to outline the process, as the House did last week. Unfortunately, while Democrats took the constitutional high road, Republicans veered off the cliff of rank partisanship.
It did not have to be this way.
Even in this era of divided governance and siloed communications, it should have been clear to members of both parties that a proper inquiry was required to examine allegations of startling abuses of power — and equally startling attempts by the president and his aides to obstruct that investigation. And that appropriately framed rules were needed to organize that inquiry.
Democrats and Republicans, no matter how they might eventually vote on articles of impeachment, should have recognized these essential truths. Yet Sensenbrenner, Steil, Grothman, Gallagher and their fellow Republicans decided to oppose any attempt to get to the bottom of the questions that have arisen with regard to Trump’s pressuring of a foreign leader to do his political bidding.
The debate on Thursday was rancorous, and at times bizarre, as all the coming debates on impeachment are likely to be. In this regard, it proved to be highly instructive. Both sides showed their cards.
Democrats recognized the solemn importance of the vote they were taking. Quoting from James Madison, Tom Paine, and other founders of the American experiment, Democrats identified this new phase with constitutional duty and patriotism. Some of the Democrats who addressed the chamber Thursday were still too apologetic about embracing the responsibilities that go with their oaths of office. But the savviest of their number spoke the bolder language that must define their work going forward.
“These rules are fair and strong and will make sure that we can — and we will — defend the Constitution of the United States,” declared House Judiciary Committee member Jamie Raskin, who was elected to Congress in 2016 after teaching constitutional law for decades. The Maryland Democrat, who will be a pivotal figure when the process gets to the Judiciary Committee, explained that “the impeachment inquiry has discovered a substantial body of evidence that the president of the United States has violated the Constitution by placing his political interests above the interests of the country, thereby putting both our democracy and the nation’s security in jeopardy. In light of this evidence, the House of Representatives must fully investigate. We have sworn a sacred oath to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic. We will honor our oath by countering all high crimes and misdemeanors committed against the American people and our Constitution.”
With a vote of 232 to 196 that broke almost entirely along party lines, the House embraced what Raskin and others explained as a duty not merely to uphold an oath but also to follow the evidence of presidential wrongdoing to a logical conclusion. “We are here because the facts compel us to be here,” explained House Rules Committee Chair James McGovern as he opened a remarkable floor debate on the resolution outlining the rules that will govern the inquiry. Referring to “serious evidence Trump might have violated the Constitution” by pressuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to open an investigation aimed at a political rival (former Vice President Joe Biden), McGovern explained the steps that had been taken to guarantee transparency and “due process for the president.”
With that said, McGovern acknowledged that “some on the other side will never be satisfied with any process that uncovers the truth about what the president did.” A few minutes later, House Republican whip Steve Scalise stepped up to prove McGovern right.
Standing beside a cartoonish graphic image of Moscow’s Red Square and a Communist hammer and sickle, Scalise declared, “This is Soviet-style rules.” The House Republicans' second-in-command went further off the deep end than most of his partisan colleagues. But like the rest of the Republicans, Scalise made no real effort to defend Trump. Instead, he complained about perceived slights and rules he didn’t find favorable enough to his cause.
The griping grew so tedious that McGovern announced, “I get it: My friends across the aisle want to talk about process, process, process, but not one of them wants to talk about the (abuses and wrongdoing) of the president. That speaks volumes.”
That does speak volumes. With their votes in favor of the impeachment inquiry, Wisconsin U.S. Reps. Mark Pocan, Ron Kind and Gwen Moore embraced the oaths that they swore to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic,” and to “bear true faith and allegiance” to that commitment. History will regard their votes as honorable.
But there will be no honor for the Wisconsin representatives — Sensenbrenner, Steil, Grothman and Gallagher — who rejected their oaths, their responsibilities and the Constitution itself. Their partisanship has overwhelmed their patriotism.
