Editorial: Trump’s grotesquely mangled COVID-19 response harms Wisconsin

Donald Trump’s war on science and on the truth has gone to such extremes that he is now attacking the World Health Organization. We won’t repeat Trump’s lies, but we do think it is important to note the WHO’s response. It was a plea to elected leaders around the world to stop politicizing the COVID-19 outbreak.

“If you don’t want to have many more body bags,” WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned leaders like Trump, politics has to be put aside. “At the end of the day, the people belong to all political parties,” he explained. “The focus of all political parties should be to save their people, please do not politicize this virus.”

