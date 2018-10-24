It has been a long time since Wisconsin had a candidate for governor who is so deeply engaged with the entire state — and so well prepared to realize its great potential — as Tony Evers.
Born and raised in Plymouth, Evers came of age in the farm country of northeastern Wisconsin. He worked in a cheese factory as a young man and then chose education as his profession. Educated at the University of Wisconsin, he became a teacher, an elementary and secondary school principal, a district superintendent in progressively larger communities, and the administrator of the Cooperative Education Service Agency in northeastern Wisconsin. He earned high marks for his work with students and their families, with teachers and taxpayers in Tomah and Oakfield and Verona and Oshkosh. He made his name not as a politician but as an educator who kept the faith in Wisconsin’s promise that every child has promise and that great schools can unlock that promise.
Even now, as he bids for governor, Evers cannot be seen as a politician, at least not in any conventional sense. The only public office Evers sought before this year was that of state superintendent of public instruction. That’s a nonpartisan post elected in off-year elections according to an old-school Wisconsin plan to keep education and politics separate. Evers has filled the position with skill and honor, emerging as an education leader who has been ready to work with Republican and Democratic governors and who has found common ground with conservative and liberal legislators. He meant it when he said, "Funding public schools is not a Republican or a Democratic issue, it is our obligation to care for our children, and our obligation to Wisconsin’s future prosperity." And Wisconsinites recognized this affable yet highly engaged gentleman’s ability to rise above petty politics and ideological divisions and get things done.
In each of his bids for superintendent, Evers won more votes. When he ran for re-election in 2017, in a serious contest against an aggressive challenger, Evers secured 70 percent of the vote and carried 70 of 72 counties. After that election, he was encouraged to consider a run for governor. He agreed to do so, but only on his own terms.
Because he is not a career politician or a rabid partisan, Evers has run a campaign that seems almost old-fashioned in its approach. He has remained good humored and generous with his time and energy. He has focused on issues rather than personalities. He has gained the confidence of Democrats — winning a crowded primary with ease — as well as independents and some Republicans.
In his challenge to Republican Gov. Scott Walker, Evers has earned unprecedented endorsements from former members of Walker’s Cabinet — former Corrections Secretary Ed Wall, former Financial Institutions Secretary Peter Bildsten, and former Commerce Secretary (and Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. head) Paul Jadin — who have written: "Governor Walker has consistently eschewed sound management practices in favor of schemes or coverup and has routinely put his future ahead of the state."
This is an endorsement of Evers, and we do not choose to dwell on Walker's scandal-plagued tenure as a governor who has always been more interested in taking care of the Koch brothers than Kenosha. We bring Walker up merely to note that people who know both men see Evers as a dramatically superior contender in this year’s gubernatorial contest.
Nothing more needs to be said about Walker. But more should be said of his strikingly impressive challenger.
Evers is an ethical man who recognizes public service as just that: service to the public. His policies are not crafted by out-of-state campaign donors or guided by political ambition. They extend from his experience working in communities across the state and from his own deeply held Wisconsin values.
Evers proposes to heal the wounds that have been inflicted on Wisconsin by almost a decade of “divide-and-conquer” politics — a politics defined not by the desires of the people of the state but by the out-of-state campaign donors and presidential campaign strategists who have made Wisconsin their political playground. Electing Evers and his able running mate for lieutenant governor, Mandela Barnes, would be a rebuke to the special interests who have maintained a hammerlock on policymaking since 2011. An Evers win would usher in a new era for Wisconsin, an era of possibility that he is uniquely prepared to lead.
As a statewide constitutional officer since 2008, Evers knows everyone in the Capitol and he has built the relationships that will be necessary to make a pivot toward the future. He has already won the support of Republican appointees to top state positions. He has worked closely with Republican legislators from rural regions to stabilize schools after the cuts that Walker and his allies implemented. And he has maintained a balanced approach to economic development issues that will allow him to address the worst aspects of the flawed Foxconn deal and a host of other challenges related to the scandal-plagued Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. while maintaining a focus on job retention and job creation.
Evers argues that Democrats and reasonable Republicans can work together to fund schools, expand access to health care, enact meaningful criminal justice reforms, and reorient the state’s economic development away from multinational corporations in Taiwan and toward communities such as Tomah.
Can Evers change not just the name on the door of the governor’s office but the broken politics and governance of Wisconsin? We are confident that he can. Tony Evers is ready to put the past behind us and focus on the future. So, we believe, is Wisconsin. This is the right man at the right time. We give him our strongest, and most hopeful, endorsement.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.