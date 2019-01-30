Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers began his State of the State address with a blunt statement about the disconnection between Wisconsin’s historic commitment to doing big things and the state’s diminished circumstance after too many years in which irresponsible Republicans — and some neglectful Democrats — have stood in the way of addressing fundamental issues.
“We are a state forged by the Wisconsin Idea — the notion that education informs our public policy and that knowledge should embrace the communities we're called to serve,” said Evers. “But today, we are also a state among the worst to raise a black family, and we are a state that’s spending more on corrections than our entire UW System.”
That was an honest assessment of a reality that went unaddressed during the governorship of the man Evers beat last November, Republican political careerist Scott Walker; and that, frankly, was not a high enough priority for Walker’s Republican and Democratic predecessors.
We give the new governor credit for delivering that sharp assessment.
But we give him even more credit for using his first State of the State speech to focus so much attention on the need to get serious about the inequality that has held us back.
Evers recalled that, with Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, he had “traveled across the state listening to Wisconsinites talk about their values and their vision for our future. We talked about policies and solutions that connect the dots.” The governor then laid out a vision for making major interventions in hopes of addressing the long-term challenges that grew decidedly more and more intractable during the period of neglect by Walker and his legislative allies.
Next the governor got specific. As part of a broad agenda that touches on vital issues of providing affordable housing, raising wages, investing in small business, and reforming a criminal justice system that locks up too many people and provides too little in the way of needed rehabilitation, the former state superintendent of public instruction said, “The budget that I’ll be introducing in the coming weeks is about connecting those dots. And to no one’s surprise, it begins — as it always has for me — with education.”
“Connecting the dots means recognizing that what’s best for our kids is best for our state. The investment we make in our kids today will yield dividends for generations. That’s why our budget reaffirms our state’s commitment to our kids by returning to two-thirds funding for schools across Wisconsin,” said the governor, who announced that, in addition to providing necessary funding and ensuring there will be sufficient resources to aid students with special needs, the state would “get to work on closing the achievement gap for low-income students and students of color.”
Evers named the challenge: “Our state’s achievement gap is among the highest in the nation in reading and math scores.” He noted that, as superintendent, he submitted proposals that would have helped address our state’s achievement gap.
Evers named the roadblock: “Unfortunately, most of these proposals never made it through the legislative process.”
Then Evers named the hope. The governor spoke with the authority conferred upon him by the voters and said: “I believe this is the year (that legislators will stop neglecting the achievement gap).” And, he added, “my Urban Initiatives programs will also empower minority students in our state’s highest-need districts by expanding early childhood education and summer school grant programs.”
Some critics of Evers will suggest that he was too optimistic in making that announcement. Or too naive. But we think the governor’s approach is the right one.
Walker was a disaster as a governor because he failed to aim high. He never understood the Wisconsin Idea or this state’s historic determination to lead rather than follow. Walker was satisfied to collect talking points and “ideas” from right-wing groups funded by the out-of-state billionaires who paid for his campaigns.
The defeated former governor made no attempt to call on legislators to “go big” and take on fundamental issues. He was satisfied to spend his time attacking unions and public education and public services, and trying to make it harder to vote.
It is clear that a number of Republican legislators will, at least initially, choose to stick with Walker’s low-road approach. But we refuse to believe that every Republican in the Assembly and Senate is this useless. We know the GOP caucuses include able legislators, and we know that at least some of them understand that Evers is right when he says, “It is urgent that we increase support for our low-income students and students of color. The longer we wait to invest in closing our achievement gap, the wider the gap will get, and the more it will cost us in the long run.”
The new governor is a Democrat. The Legislature is run by Republicans. But the work of addressing the inequality that holds back our state must be infused with a sense of nonpartisan mission. And the neglected work of closing the achievement gap must be understood as a moral duty shared by all legislators, no matter what their party, no matter what their ideology.
Tony Evers is speaking of the vision that has always been at the heart of the Wisconsin Idea. He is calling across the aisle for its renewal. Honorable Republicans can and must answer the call.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.