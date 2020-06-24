Editorial: Tommy Thompson can renew and improve a struggling UW System

The Capital Times opposed Tommy Thompson’s four bids for the governorship of Wisconsin, and we led the criticism of his tenure as the state’s longest serving chief executive.

We have never been accused of being cheerleaders for Thompson.

So trust us when we say, however grudgingly, that he is the right pick to serve as the interim president of the University of Wisconsin System. Thompson has the experience, the maturity and the stature to renew the system’s historic commitment to the Wisconsin Idea and to the communities from Superior to Kenosha that will only flourish if Wisconsin expands its commitment to higher education.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

In this mission, Thompson has his work cut out for him, and he should not let the “interim” title slow him down. The system is in desperate need of leadership.

It is no secret that the state Board of Regents turned to Thompson after completely botching the job of selecting a replacement for retiring system president Ray Cross.

Cross was an uninspired and frequently misguided president, and the decay of the system on his watch has been heartbreaking.