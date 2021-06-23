Editorial: Tom Tiffany Juneteenth vote insults every Wisconsinite who fought for freedom

The cemeteries of Wisconsin are filled with the graves of Civil War soldiers who joined the struggle to end the original sin of the American experiment.
Of the more than 91,000 Wisconsinites who entered the fight, 12,216 lost their lives. Some were buried near the battlefields where they fell, along with other Black and white martyrs in the battle against slavery. But thousands of bodies were returned to the farmsteads, small towns and cities of Wisconsin for internment in cemeteries where, to this day, their gravestones are decorated with flags and medallions each Memorial Day.
For the Wisconsin Civil War soldiers who died in battle, and for those who lived to tell the tale of their service, the measures of victory came not on the battlefields of the war itself but in the transformation of their country from a place where human beings were enslaved to a land where the promise that “all men (and women) are created equal” might eventually be realized.
The first evidence of that transformation came in the form of the Emancipation Proclamation, which was issued by Abraham Lincoln on Sept. 22, 1862. It declared: “That on the first day of January in the year of our Lord, one thousand eight hundred and sixty-three, all persons held as slaves within any State, or designated part of a State, the people whereof shall then be in rebellion against the United States shall be then, thenceforward, and forever free; and the executive government of the United States, including the military and naval authority thereof, will recognize and maintain the freedom of such persons, and will do no act or acts to repress such persons, or any of them, in any efforts they may make for their actual freedom.”
Lincoln’s order was not a perfect document. It did not go so far as many of Wisconsin’s radical Republicans would have liked. But it spoke to a sense of mission and outlined the duty of those who fought in what Frederick Douglass accurately described as “not a mere strife for territory and dominion, but a contest of civilization against barbarism”
The Civil War was never simply a struggle to “preserve the union.” It was a moral reckoning with the brutality of human bondage, and with the founding compromises that permitted that brutality. The proclamation told southern slaveholders — and their allies — that a victory for the Grand Army of the Republic would put an end to their crimes against humanity.
But many southerners refused to accept the new reality.
Even after the surrender of General Robert E. Lee and his Confederate forces at Appomattox Court House on April 9, 1865, there were slaveholders who failed to free Black men, women and children. This was especially true in Texas, where some southerners fought on and where slaveholders refused to accept the requirements of the Emancipation Proclamation.
Only on June 19, 1865, when Union Major General Gordon Granger arrived in the city of Galveston with 2,000 federal troops, did the full enforcement of the Emancipation Proclamation begin in that part of Texas. Declaring that all slaves were free, Grainger issued a proclamation that announced: “The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free. This involves an absolute equality of personal rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves, and the connection heretofore existing between them becomes that between employer and hired labor.”
Black Texans dubbed the day “Juneteenth,” and they have celebrated it ever since. The celebration has now gone to a new level, with last week’s decision by Congress and President Biden to establish the Juneteenth Federal Holiday. Historians have been turning greater attention to this important chapter in our national story, as Madison, Milwaukee and other communities across the state and nation have embraced the holiday.
Even in this divided time, the congressional vote to create the new holiday was nearly unanimous. After U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, ended his shameful attempt to thwart consideration, the Senate endorsed the holiday with a voice vote. In the House, just 14 Republicans voted no. Those “no” votes came disproportionately from states that had been part of the Confederacy. But there was one Wisconsinite on the list: Tom Tiffany.
The Seventh District congressman is an unapologetic right-wing zealot, who participated in efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, and who has a history of anti-democratic agitation. But the vote on the Juneteenth holiday was different from Tiffany’s predictable votes on behalf of Donald Trump’s authoritarian scheming. Most Republicans, most conservatives and most Trump apologists voted for the holiday.
Tiffany’s vote against recognizing and celebrating Juneteenth was accompanied by a delusional statement in which the representative tried to explain his position by claiming that, "Once again, House Democrats have used their majority to balkanize our country and fuel separatism by creating a race-based 'Independence Day.'"
Even by the dumbed-down standards that are applied to this particular congressman, Tiffany’s statement was pathetic. The 220 House Democrats who voted to establish the federal holiday were joined by 195 Republicans, including Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-California, and other leaders of the GOP caucus. Even Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz voted for the holiday.
Of the five Republicans who represent Wisconsin in the chamber, only Tiffany voted “no.”
This is not a matter of Democrat versus Republican, or of liberal versus conservative. This is a matter of acknowledging our history, and of creating an opportunity for all of us to celebrate the measure of progress that was represented by the Emancipation Proclamation. When Tom Tiffany rejects that celebration, he insults the sacrifice of every Wisconsinite who fought and died in the struggle to forge a more perfect union.
