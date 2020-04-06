Editorial: To protect all of our rights, vote 'no' on Marsy's Law

The language on Tuesday’s ballot — and on the absentee ballots we hope people will be casting — describes the “Marsy’s Law” referendum question as a proposal for “additional rights of crime victims.” That sounds innocuous enough.

But there is nothing innocuous about this proposal to rewrite Wisconsin’s Constitution to radically restructure the criminal justice system in ways that the longest serving member of the Wisconsin legislature, Madison state Sen. Fred Risser, says, “will eliminate rights under the state constitution and statutes.”

Risser, who has spent decades advocating for the rights of all Wisconsinites, argues that, “Not only is this drastic amendment unwise, but it is completely unnecessary in Wisconsin. The language is not tailored to our state. Our state constitution and statutes already provide numerous victims’ rights, including the right to be treated with fairness, dignity, and respect for privacy.

