Editorial: These ghouls will stop at nothing

After refusing to lift a finger to protect the voters of Wisconsin before the April 7 election, and then moving aggressively to prevent Gov. Tony Evers from delaying in-person voting in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Republican leaders in the state Legislature finally displayed a sense of urgency last week.

Though they rejected the idea of meeting virtually in order to assure that the state would have a safe and fair election for the state Supreme Court and county and municipal posts, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, were suddenly ready to employ modern technology and try to get something done.

What was it that got Vos and Fitzgerald excited? Undermining the ability of Evers and his team to respond to respond quickly and effectively to the coronavirus pandemic, an economic crisis and the difficult demands of the weeks and months to come.

Vos and Fitzgerald announced in a joint statement issued last week that they wanted to “make the necessary legislative changes to help Wisconsin deal with the extensive challenges from this public health crisis, while also protecting the integrity of our state budget.”