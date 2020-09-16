Editorial: The state Supreme Court is Wisconsin’s preexisting condition

From the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the justices in the conservative majority on the Wisconsin Supreme Court have protected themselves but undermined efforts to protect everyone else.
In April, the court upended the effort by Gov. Tony Evers to avoid in-person voting in the midst of a pandemic and forced tens of thousands of Wisconsinites to wait in lines to cast ballots that could have been cast by mail. The chaotic mess the court made of the spring election — with its disregard for public health concerns and for democracy — disenfranchised voters with preexisting conditions whose doctors told them they could not take the risk of exposure to COVID-19.
In May, a court that meets virtually, in order to protect the health of its members, overturned Wisconsin’s "Safer at Home" emergency order for fighting the pandemic. With their 4-3 ruling, the conservative justices created a fiasco, as everyone with an ounce of common sense had predicted would be the case. The whole country tuned in as local officials issued conflicting orders, taverns opened in some areas and remained shuttered in others and everyone tried to figure out what was going on.
"Four members of the court who made a decision that wasn't based on statutes, precedents or the facts, unfortunately … have thrown our state into chaos," Evers said after the court issued its decision. "We're going to have more cases. We're going to have more deaths. It's a sad occasion for the state. I can't tell you how disappointed I am."
Evers was right. The court’s ruling undermined efforts to get on top of a pandemic where Wisconsin — because of its historic commitment to public health — could have, and should have, led the nation.
Now, as coronavirus cases are spiking at least in part because of a convoluted “Smart Restart” initiative by the University of Wisconsin System, the Supreme Court has derailed efforts by Dane County officials to keep school children, teachers and the community safe.
On Sept. 10, in another 4-3 decision, the court’s conservatives temporarily suspended an order Public Health Madison and Dane County had put in place to limit the spread of COVID-19 by requiring students in grades 3-12 to be taught online. The order was challenged by religious schools and groups that promote the diversion of public money to private schools, as well as parents who argued that their education plans for the fall were disrupted by the mandate.
In response, lawyers for Dane County explained, “Schools are not closed, instruction can take place and socialization can continue. While it may not occur in the most ideal way, the balance of harms to the community swings in favor of protecting the greater community at this stage of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
In any court that took seriously the law, science and common sense, the county’s argument would have prevailed. It did prevail with the three liberal members of the court — Justices Ann Walsh Bradley, Rebecca Dallet and Jill Karofsky. They dissented in an opinion written by Dallet, which warned that the court’s latest intervention interferes “with a local health officer’s ability to make difficult, health-based decisions pursuant to her statutory authority.”
Unfortunately, logic did not prevail with the four conservative jurists who make up the court’s majority — Chief Justice Patience Roggensack and Justices Annette Ziegler, Rebecca Bradley and Brian Hagedorn. They rejected the law, science and common sense
“Public Health’s order prioritized the safety and well-being of kids, parents, teachers and the communities they call home,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. “(The Supreme Court’s) order will jeopardize those goals and may lead to more illness and needless human suffering.”
That could be said of all the decisions by the court’s majority.
In the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the high court’s conservative majority is Wisconsin’s preexisting condition.
