Editorial: The 26th Senate District voters should endorse Democratic renewal

The contest to replace state Sen. Fred Risser has attracted an impressive crew of candidates. They’re all progressives. They’re all passionate about public service. A number of them have attracted endorsements from individuals and organizations we respect — from state Rep. Shelia Stubbs for Kelda Roys to Madison Teachers Inc. for Nada Elmikashfi to former Mayor Paul Soglin for Amani Latimer Burris to Our Wisconsin Revolution for Aisha Moe.
The Capital Times does not generally make endorsements in primary contests. From our founding in 1917, we have argued that partisan primaries offer candidates with shared values an opportunity to prove themselves. Newspapers should encourage the process, not demand a particular result. Of course, we make exceptions when there is a compelling argument for doing so. But those exceptions are rare, and we won’t be making one in the contest to fill the 26th District Senate seat that has been held by Fred Risser since John Kennedy was president.
What we will do as next Tuesday’s primary approaches is note some of the vital ideas these candidates have advanced for renewing democracy in Wisconsin.
Democratic renewal is an urgent issue in this election, as the political machinery of this state is not functioning. The state that was once hailed as a “laboratory of democracy” cannot even get its act together to respond to the coronavirus pandemic and mass unemployment — let alone racial injustice and the climate crisis. Policy-making in Wisconsin has stalled on issues where there was once consensus — including the need for humane responses to the challenges facing people with disabilities and the homeless, which William Davis III has highlighted with his Senate run.
While Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes have worked to get things right, they’ve been thwarted at too many turns by a Legislature that is empowered not by the will of the people but by gerrymandered maps that were drawn by Republican legislators and former Gov. Scott Walker when they took charge in 2011. What was always a problem is now a crisis. We have a system where, as former Madison Ald. Brian Benford says, ”the needs and voices of those not of privilege are steamrolled and broken by pale and stale politicians who cater to special interests.”
Voters need to give Evers a Legislature he can work with. We like that Shorewood Hills Village Trustee John Imes talks about “building the coalitions we need to win back a Democratic majority.” But just winning one election is not going to be enough to restore fair elections and honest governance to Wisconsin. As Latimer Burris told Madison365, “If it was just policy, we would have solved these issues 10 years ago when Democrats were all in office. If it was just getting to the streets, it would have been solved in the ‘60s and ‘70s. I think we’re at a tipping point right now and we need everybody working towards change. My greatest fear is that people become apathetic and start thinking that there’s no way to change the system. That’s what I worry about.”
We worry, too.
That’s why we believe that the infrastructure of democracy in Wisconsin needs to be refreshed.
Roys, a former state representative, recognizes this. Her campaign has focused attention on the importance of the 2020 Census and the drawing of fair maps in 2021. “Citizens should select their representatives, not the other way around,” Roys says. “I’ve been a longtime supporter of independent, nonpartisan redistricting, and during my time in the legislature I fought to pass legislation to enact an Iowa-style commission for redistricting here in Wisconsin. I support Gov. Evers’ plan for a citizen-led redistricting committee, and I also support legislation to establish a nonpartisan redistricting committee." The redistricting process of 2021 will be brutal, and Roys makes a compelling case that she’s got the experience to upend gerrymandering.
But we want to see more than just fair maps. We want to see fair elections that attract diverse candidates and open up avenues for truly representative democracy. That’s one of the reasons why we are impressed with Elmikashfi’s energetic candidacy. As part of the comprehensive list of democratic reforms she has proposed, the 24-year old activist is advocating for ranked-choice voting, a system that’s now used in Maine and cities such as San Francisco. “Nada is a supporter of rank-choice voting and getting more candidates on each and every ballot in the state,” her campaign says. “Rank choice voting promotes majority support that winner-take-all voting often can not provide. Rank choice discourages negative campaigning, provides more choices for voters at the polls, saves money when replacing runoff elections, removes strategic voting and gives voters the right to support their favorite candidate, and increases participation from military and overseas voters.”
Ultimately, however, no matter how maps are drawn and elections are managed, democracy is undermined by special-interest money and the overall expensiveness of campaigns. We agree with Brian Benford when he says, “I find it repulsive to run a traditional political campaign dependent on special interests and money.” As he did when he was elected to the city council in 2003 and 2005, Benford is running a low-budget state Senate campaign that stresses human connections — despite the challenges associated with COVID-19. Benford calls out the “debased, power hungry politicians that serve special interests and trample on those that are disenfranchised.” He is right to do so because, as the veteran community worker and activist reminds us, “the COVID-19 pandemic has made the failures of our political system plain to see.”
