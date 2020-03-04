Editorial: Talking-point thoughts and poll-tested prayers won’t end gun violence

There were many poignant and profound responses to the horrific gun violence that took the lives of five workers at Milwaukee’s Molson Coors brewery last Wednesday in an shooting incident that ended when the gunman — another worker — took his own life. But we thought that Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes said it best.
Barnes described what happened at an iconic workplace in his hometown as “another avoidable uniquely American tragedy.”
Then he added, “It’s not normal, we should never accept it, and we should never relent when ‘leaders’ offer hollow thoughts and prayers but choose inaction.”
It was important for Barnes to add that last part because there is nothing more unsettling than politicians who mouth empty platitudes at a time when they should be acting to end the gun violence that plagues this state and nation.
It does no honor to the dead when elected officials mouth scripted talking points that are “poll-tested” and “focus-grouped” to cover for inaction.
The thoughts of everyone in Wisconsin were with the slain workers — Jesus Valle Jr., Gennady Levshetz, Trevor Wetselaar, Dana Walk and Dale Hudson — on Wednesday. And believers gathered to pray for the dead, and for the survivors who will have to live with the awful memory that Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett summed up when he recalled Wednesday: "There were five individuals who went to work today, just like everybody goes to work, and they thought they were going to go to work, would finish their day and go home to their families. They didn't and tragically never will."
But those in positions of leadership, those who have the power to address gun violence, owe the dead and the living something more.
They owe us a commitment to change the circumstances of a state that Barnes reminds us has experienced 11 mass shooting since 2004.
"We shouldn't accept this,” said the lieutenant governor. “This is not the way things should be. We should never grow comfortable in the face of these repeated tragedies all across America and especially here at home."
That is a view shared by Gov. Tony Evers, who called last fall for the enactment of modest gun-control measures. Evers called a special session of the Legislature to consider proposals to expand background checks for gun purchases and to adopt a "red flag" proposal that would permit judges to take guns from individuals who have been determined to pose a risk to themselves or others. The governor focused on these bills because they were demonstrably popular with Democratic and Republican voters. At a time when Wisconsin has divided governance — with a Democratic governor and Republican-controlled legislative chambers — Evers sought common ground in order to achieve progress.
Unfortunately, his responsible approach was rejected by Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester. The Republicans refused to even consider the bill. It was a shameful response.
Now that Wisconsin has experienced another mass shooting, there are more calls for the enactment of sensible gun-control measures.
But few expect action.
Why? Because Fitzgerald and Vos practice precisely the politics that Barnes was talking about when he referred after the Molson Coors shootings to “leaders” who “offer hollow thoughts and prayers but choose inaction.”
These Republicans do not represent the voters of Wisconsin. They represent the gun industry that buys itself protection from legislative limits on profiteering by corporations that could care less about the chaos and misery they create. Instead of doing right by the great mass of Wisconsinites, including responsible gun owners who would in no way be harmed by background checks or “red flag” laws, Vos and Fitzgerald refuse to do anything that might offend their political paymasters.
How do they get away with rejecting the actual work of legislating? By rejecting the actual work of electioneering. For most of the past decade, the legislative authority that Fitzgerald and Vos wield has extended not from the voters but from the gaming of the redistricting process that they warped after the 2010 census.
The Senate majority leader and the Assembly speaker have enjoyed the benefits of the extreme gerrymandering that was put in place when they and their allies drew legislative district lines that were so uncompetitive that the will of the people is no longer reflected in election results.
In 2018, when Democrats won every statewide contest, Republicans actually picked up a state Senate seat. That year, Republican candidates attracted a few more votes than Democratic candidates. But Republicans also got the most seats in years when Democratic candidates got the most votes. In 2016, for instance, Democratic candidates won a majority of the vote cast by Wisconsinites for state Senate seats, as Republican candidates took just 48% of the total. Yet Republicans won 56% of the seats up for election, while Democrats took just 44%.
In the Assembly, the anti-democratic calculus is even worse.
In November of 2018, Wisconsinites gave 53% of their votes to Democrats seeking Assembly seats. Because the Assembly is gerrymandered, however, Vos’s Republicans occupy 63 of 99 seats in the chamber.
This is not representative democracy. This is a travesty. It is why, when Wisconsinites demand action to address gun violence, we get nothing but the talking-point thoughts and poll-tested prayers of political charlatans like Robin Vos and Scott Fitzgerald.
