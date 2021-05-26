Editorial: Take a moment to tell legislators to protect our rivers, ponds and lakes ... and healthy, safe drinking water

Temperatures are rising. Wisconsinites are out again on our rivers, ponds and lakes. After the year we have all been through, we've got every right to enjoy our return to the waterfront. But let's all take a moment to protect the natural resources we treasure.
Wisconsin Conservation Voters has been asking its 40,000-plus members and supporters to send messages to state legislators urging them to use a special session to address clean water issues.
Those messages are simple. They ask legislators to support:
- $100 million dollars for lead lateral replacements in Wisconsin. (Communities across Wisconsin have developed programs to replace lead service lines from city water distribution systems.)
- $10 Million for local government grants for PFAS Remediation. (This grant program would directly provide assistance to communities affected by PFAS contamination and help communities respond to and remediate contaminated sites.)
Wisconsinites can learn more about both of these important initiatives by visiting the Wisconsin Conservation Voters website where this vital activist group reminds us that: "Water defines Wisconsin. From the mighty Mississippi to the Great Lakes, from small streams and ponds, to rushing rivers and grand lakeshores, from wells and kitchen faucets in rural and urban communities to the drinking glasses of children across the state, Wisconsin’s water is invaluable. We must fight to protect our water from polluters, achieve safe drinking water for all, and ensure our lakes and rivers are safe for fishing and swimming."
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.