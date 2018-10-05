Agrace Hospice & Palliative Care, the area nonprofit that regularly is praised for the quality of its end of life services to thousands of local people, needs your help.
Back in August, a group of donors in honor of Agrace's 40th anniversary combined to pledge $400,000 to the nonprofit's campaign to raise money for its "Care for All" endowment.
Just one catch: The donations required Agrace to raise a matching $400,000 by Oct. 14.
Unfortunately, the campaign is in danger of falling short of the match. While Agrace has been able to raise $250,000, it needs some good donations in the coming week to reach the match.
The "Care for All" campaign is in itself aimed at a unique cause. Throughout its 40 years, the nonprofit has scrambled for funds to cover free or discounted services to seriously ill patients who don't have insurance or are too young to have Medicare or don't qualify for the state's version of Medicaid. Many of these folks are homeless.
Agrace management decided to raise money for an endowment that could be used to help pay for their care, affording them the same end-of-life help that more fortunate people receive either from their private health insurance or Medicare. Hence the $400,000 pledge and the campaign to raise the matching funds.
We urge you to help this superb organization reach its goal and be able to claim that $400,000 pledge.
Donors can make their gift at www.agrace.org/careforall or by texting AGRACE to 41411.
It's a worthy cause that can use all of our support.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.