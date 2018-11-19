Black Friday's coming up this week, but don't forget Small Business Saturday, an equally important pre-holiday shopping day coming up Nov. 24 that focuses attention on the independent stores that are the heartbeat of their communities.
In fact, don't forget those small local businesses the whole year through. They represent a significant portion of our local economy, keeping dollars right here at home, and when added together actually employ more people than the big box stores they compete with.
Dane Buy Local, the organization that represents and promotes more than 600 local merchants, from retailers to restaurants and everything in between, notes that Americans spend a significant portion of their shopping dollars during November and December.
And since this year consumer holiday shopping is expected to grow by 4 percent, an increase in sales at local merchants would be a huge boost to the local economy.
You can buy from many local independent businesses online, too, as well as at physical locations throughout Dane County, Dane Buy Local's executive director Colin Murray points out.
Many merchants are sponsoring sales and fun-filled family events at their stores. Downtown Madison has scheduled more than 100 events, 12 community light displays, a winter forest, and special decorations on State Street and around the Capitol Square in its "Shine on Madison" promotion during the holidays.
But it's not just Madison. Waunakee, Verona, Cottage Grove and several other Dane County cities and villages are holding special fun events to draw shoppers to local merchants.
It's well known that dollars spent with local businesses are passed through the community many times instead of the profits being sent off to some far-flung corporate headquarters.
More than that, local merchants are part of their communities, sponsoring sports teams, supporting local schools and otherwise participating in community events because they are part of their communities.
They represent the key ingredient to building a strong community. Help them by shopping and spending your holiday dollars with them.
