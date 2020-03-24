EDITORIAL: Social distance doesn’t mean social disconnection

America is in the midst of an epidemic, and the coronavirus is making it worse. That’s right: There’s another fast-spreading public health concern in addition to the novel coronavirus. In 2017, then-surgeon general Vivek Murthy called it “the most widespread health problem in the nation.”

It’s loneliness.

A 2020 survey from health insurer Cigna found that 61% of American adults are lonely, up from 54% in 2018. And that’s just the latest in a long trend of isolation. From 1985 to 2004, researchers at the General Social Survey, a program of the University of Chicago, tracked the size of an American’s confidant network, that is the number of people with whom a respondent said they could discuss important matters of life. In those years, the average network size decreased by a third from 2.94 confidants in 1985 to 2.08 in 2004. And the number of people saying they had no one in whom they could confide tripled.

Now, as a large-scale program of social distancing further removes opportunities for connection, the threat to our sociological health grows. Many of the forums where people engage socially and find community are sitting empty: schools, workplaces, houses of worship.