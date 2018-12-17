Defeated Gov. Scott Walker never took economic development seriously, which is one of the reasons why voters rejected his re-election bid on Nov. 6.
But Walker has learned no lessons.
Last week, he was busy putting political spin on a routine $28 million proposal to assist the Kimberly-Clark conglomerate by effectively absolving the company of income tax liability and providing it with subsidies in the form of cash payments. Using tools and strategies that his legislative allies have proposed to remove from his successor, Democrat Tony Evers, Walker claimed he wanted the saving of Kimberly-Clark jobs to be “my legacy.”
It’s true that he saved some jobs. But, as the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported, under Walker’s $28 million corporate welfare scheme, a Neenah Kimberly-Clark plant with 110 workers will close and employment at the company’s Fox Crossing plant gets reduced from 500 to 388.
Some legacy.
