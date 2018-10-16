Scott Walker promised that he wasn’t interested in attacking state employees.
He was.
Scott Walker promised that he wasn’t interested in promoting an anti-worker “right-to-work” law.
He was.
Scott Walker promised that he wasn’t interested in running for president.
He was.
If Scott Walker makes a promise in a campaign, the safest and soundest assessment is that he is lying.
And that is certainly the case with the governor’s promise to protect people with pre-existing health conditions.
In this campaign season, the governor is trying to remake himself as something of a compassionate conservative. He even has a new video out in which he claims: “As long as I’m governor, I will always cover pre-existing conditions.”
The problem with this pronouncement from the governor was explained by Randy Bryce, a cancer survivor who has made health care issues a central theme of his congressional bid in southeastern Wisconsin’s First District: “Scott Walker is literally suing the government to end protections for people with pre-existing conditions.”
Bryce is right. Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel, Walker’s legal errand boy, is suing to overturn the Affordable Care Act and the protections for pre-existing conditions that go with it.
This is a point that Congresswoman Gwen Moore, D-Milwaukee, has been making ever since Walker started trying to remake himself. Moore has known Walker for almost 30 years. Though she beat him in a legislative race back in 1990, she has frequently had a kind word for the governor.
But she also knows when to be skeptical about the man.
“If Governor Walker really cared about protecting people with pre-existing conditions, he wouldn’t have directly authorized Attorney General Brad Schimel to sue to overturn the ACA,” says Moore, who adds: “Actions speak louder than words, Scott.”
Moore’s emphasis on words and deeds is important.
When candidates are getting started in politics, what they say matters. It provides a sense of what they might do.
When a career politician is running for re-election, however, promises have to be weighed against the track record.
By now, the question is settled.
Scott Walker is not a man of his word.
His campaign promises cannot be trusted.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.