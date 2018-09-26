Gov. Scott Walker has never taken much of an interest in the state’s roads, neglecting them to such an extent that the term “Scott-Hole” has entered the lexicon of Wisconsin.
But there is one road that Walker loves: the low road on which candidates attack their opponents with wildly irresponsible charges that are designed to destroy their rivals.
Walker is so committed to the low road that he makes up elaborate lies in order to try to convince voters that they should not believe what they are seeing.
The latest television ad from Walker’s multimillion-dollar re-election campaign provides another example of the governor’s scorching hypocrisy.
The governor looks into the camera and declares: "With all of the attack ads these days, it's easy to forget" the good things that he says are going on in the state. Then Walker attacks his Democratic challenger, ripping into state Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Evers as an existential threat to Wisconsin who "would put our jobs at risk."
The ad confirms something known by people who have watched the governor across a three-decade-long political career that has seen him run more than two dozen primary and general election campaigns: Scott Walker cannot go for one minute without going negative.
Walker has a long history claiming that Democrats are "filled with hatred and anger" and then attacking Democrats with ads that are filled with hatred and anger. He went negative against Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett in 2010 and 2012. He went negative against philanthropist Mary Burke in 2014. And he is going negative against Tony Evers this year.
After the Aug. 14 primary identified Evers as his Democratic challenger, Walker unleashed with a wild-eyed assault on the veteran educator— using expensive broadcast advertising and Donald Trump-style social media (including tweets from the governor) to portray Evers as soft on pornography and crime, insufficiently patriotic and a spendthrift. The political operation of the billionaire Koch brothers weighed in with a $1.8 million TV, cable and digital ad buy touting Walker and ripping Evers.
But Wisconsin did not follow Walker down the low road.
In August, immediately after the primary, the highly regarded Marquette Law School poll had Walker and Evers tied at 46 percent. Now, a month later, after all of Walker’s attacks, a fresh Marquette survey has Walker down two points at 44 percent, while Evers has risen three points to 49 percent. The new poll reports that the governor’s job-approval rating has fallen to 45 percent — down from 49 percent in August — while his unfavorable numbers spiked five points to 52 percent.
The deterioration of support for the governor has shaken him. He tweets about a looming blue wave and imagines that he can avert it by going even more negative. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported last week that Walker’s campaign was contacting voters with an “11-minute poll for the second-term Republican governor (that) tests eight lines of attack against his Democratic foe, state Superintendent Tony Evers, possibly offering a window into Walker’s future media strategy.”
Walker’s future media strategy is well established. He has always gone negative in the past. He has gone negative in this year’s campaign. He will keep going negative for as long as there is a dollar in his campaign account — and, thanks to his assiduous courting of the billionaire class, there will always be a dollar in his bank account.
What’s different this time is that the attacks don’t seem to be working against Evers. Indeed, the evidence from the first month of Walker’s race with the veteran educator is that Wisconsinites may finally be figuring out that Scott Walker practices low-road politics in order to distract voters from his own failures — including the decayed condition of Wisconsin’s actual roads.
