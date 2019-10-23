Marlon Anderson, the African American security guard at Madison West High School who was fired by school district officials after he objected when a disruptive student used a racial slur — the N-word — against him, will get his job back.
That is the right decision with regard to Anderson. But the Madison Metropolitan School District still must address the wrongheaded approach that created a nationally-publicized fiasco.
Anderson got in trouble with district officials after he reportedly repeated the word in response to an outburst by a student who was screaming obscenities at him. School officials said that the repetition of the N-word violated a “zero tolerance” policy regarding the use of racial slurs by employees. West High Principal Karen Boran sent an email to families in which she explained, “I’m writing to inform you of a serious incident that occurred at West High School last week. The incident involves a staff member using a racial slur with students. We have investigated the incident, and the staff member will not return to West.”
Kaleem Caire, a veteran education activist and leader who ran for the Madison School Board this year with the backing of The Capital Times, supported Anderson’s fight to reverse the district’s decision, while also arguing that, “MMSD needs to modify this lazy, harmful and hole-punched policy that allows it to avoid doing the real work that any HR department should do by looking at the context in which such a word (or any other) is used. They are an academic institution and should be educating themselves and young people about the use of words like the N-word, not running from it.”
In a thoughtful essay posted on Madison365, Caire explained that, “MMSD also needs to look up the meaning of a ‘slur’ in the dictionary. A slur is defined as an ‘insulting or disparaging remark’ that is ‘shaming or degrading’ to someone. Telling a student, who was repeatedly calling him a ‘Bitch ass N****’ and ‘Ho Ass N****’ to ‘Stop calling me a n*****, I’m not a n*****… Stop calling me that’ should not get you fired from your job. In Marlon’s case, the word was not used as a slur. It was not used towards anyone. He was simply telling the student to stop calling him that.”
Cairo argued that the decision that led to the firing of Anderson, a veteran school employee, was “inappropriate and unfair given how it doesn’t take context into consideration at all.” We editorialized last week in support of Anderson, and in agreement with the assessment made by Caire. We were glad that members of the West Black Student Union and their allies organized a mass walkout on Friday to raise a host of concerns regarding the firing and school policies.
We were glad, as well, that Madison Teachers Inc., the union that represents teachers and staff at West, filed a grievance on behalf of Anderson. The union was right to object to this firing, and to seek Anderson’s reinstatement with full back pay.
But this was always about more than the circumstance in which Marlon Anderson found himself, as he noted after School Board President Gloria Reyes asked MMSD interim superintendent Jane Belmore to rescind the termination. Anderson explained that, “Now we have to address the policy!”
That’s precisely right.
Ultimately, this controversy points to the need for smarter and more sensitive policies that address racism rather than punishing responsible school district staffers who are doing their jobs in sometimes difficult circumstances.
The use of a racist word as a slur is unacceptable. We understand and respect the desire of school officials to guard against hurtful language, and we recognize how this can lead to the embrace of “zero tolerance” policies. But there has to be room for nuance and flexibility, and for common-sense approaches that assess all the facts and respond appropriately. In this case, common sense argued for a reversal of course by the district.
Now that Marlon Anderson is headed back to work, it is time for school board members and administrators to look for ways to assure that best practices teach the best lessons: about rejecting racist slurs and about treating people fairly.
That rewrite of the rules is vital — not merely because it is the right thing to do, but because it can serve as a beginning of a reset that is desperately needed at MMSD. Under the previous superintendent, the school district lost touch with the concerns of students, parents, teachers and the community. Instead of making a serious effort to address systemic racism and a host of other issues in deep and meaningful ways, the district tried to operate on autopilot.
When members of the West Black Student Union marched on the school administration building Friday, they chanted, “Context matters!” Grace Middleton, a member of the group, explained that, “This zero-tolerance policy is incorrect and needs to take into account context.” The perspective that the students have brought to this debate is a wise one that is rooted in experience and in the hope for real progress on equity and justice issues. We’re glad that Madison School Board president Gloria Reyes said, “They are educating us.” That’s a good place of beginning for a district that simply has to do better.