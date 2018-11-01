Wisconsinites want an elected state treasurer with renewed and expanded watchdog powers. We know this because when Gov. Scott Walker and his Republican allies in the Legislature tried to eliminate the treasurer’s office, they were slapped down by the voters.
The vote to keep the treasurer’s office in April was overwhelming. By a 62 percent to 38 percent margin the message from the people was clear: Keep this elected position and renew its authority to check and balance governors and legislators of both parties.
So who is ready to take the lead in that process of restoration? How about the remarkable woman who led the fight to keep the office? It was Sarah Godlewski, a finance expert and small-business owner from Eau Claire, who once worked for the undersecretary of Defense on projects that cut government waste.
Godlewski understands that the powers accorded the position she seeks are limited at this point. But she has great ideas for making the most of them — especially when it comes to serving as a member (with the secretary of state and the attorney general) of the Board of Commissioners of Public Lands.
Godlewski plans to work with Democrats and Republicans in the Legislature to expand the scope of the treasurer’s duties. As that is happening, she will use the treasurer's office as a bully pulpit to talk about financial issues.
We’re impressed! Sarah Godlewski recognizes the immense potential of the treasurer’s office. Voters should give her the authority to begin realizing that potential by electing her on Nov. 6.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.