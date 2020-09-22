Editorial: Ron Johnson is Kentucky's third senator

When President Obama, in the spring of 2016, nominated Judge Merrick Garland to serve on the United States Supreme Court, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell objected.
The senator from Kentucky said that the chamber should not fill a seat on high court in a presidential election year.
Like clockwork, Sen. Ron Johnson echoed McConnell.: “Let the American people have a voice in the composition of the Supreme Court. Instead of a lame-duck president and Senate nominating and confirming, a new president and Senate — elected by the people only a few months from now — should make that important decision. I can’t think of a fairer or more democratic process."
Fair enough. The McConnell standard was established and Johnson was its champion.
Until 2020.
The McConnell standard has now been readjusted with the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. President Trump says he wants to move immediately to fill the vacancy and McConnell that the nominee “will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate.”
So McConnell’s a hypocrite.
Which means, of course, that Johnson’s a hypocrite. Instead of saying the president who is elected on Nov. 3 should make the decision, Johnson says he’s ready to take up Trump’s nominee on the timeline that McConnell dictates.
Asked about the scorching inconsistency of his position, Johnson replied, "It's just the reality of the situation."
On this point, Johnson is correct.
The reality of the situation is that Johnson does not think for himself. He does exactly what Mitch McConnell tells him to do.
As such, Wisconsin has one senator, Tammy Baldwin; while Kentucky has three senators: McConnell, Johnson and Rand Paul. In fairness to Paul, however, the libertarian-leaning Republican is far more likely to break with McConnell on a point of honor than a robotic cipher like Ron Johnson.
