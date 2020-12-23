Editorial: Ron Johnson is Ebenezer Scrooge on steroids

Republicans in the U.S. Senate seem to be determined to call into question the imaginative capacity of Charles Dickens, who sketched the portrait of Ebenezer Scrooge as “a squeezing, wrenching, grasping, scraping, clutching, covetous, old sinner” who would “edge his way along the crowded paths of life, warning all human sympathy to keep its distance.”
Dickens presented Scrooge as the embodiment of a certain cruel disregard for the misery of others that manifests in the most loathsome of individuals.
But the growling miser of "A Christmas Carol" can’t hold a candle to Ron Johnson, the tight-fisted hand at the grindstone who represents Wisconsin in the Senate.
One week before Christmas, in a pandemic year that was closing with reports not merely of rising death tolls but of displaced millions of displaced families struggling with hunger and homelessness, a bipartisan proposal was made to ease the pain.
Sens. Bernie Sanders, a democratic socialist senator from Vermont, and Josh Hawley, a conservative Republican from Missouri, recognized together that the misery could be eased by getting resources to those most in need.
Outlining a plan to provide direct cash payments of $1,200 for individuals who make up to $75,000 — along lines parallel to those approved by Congress in March, Hawley said, "What I'm proposing is what every senator has supported already, this year. … What I'm proposing will give working folks in my state and across this country a shot … at getting back up on their feet.”
Sanders echoed the call, saying, "If this country means anything, if the U.S. government means anything, it means that we cannot turn our backs on that suffering, and that we cannot leave Washington for the holidays to go back to our families unless we address the pain and anxiety of other families throughout this country."
But Ron Johnson objected, blocking a request for unanimous consent to take up the issue. Why? Because the millionaire senator said he was concerned about increasing the federal debt. Sanders recalled that Johnson made no such objection in 2017, when the Senate “passed a $1 trillion tax cut for some of the wealthiest people and corporations in this country.”
The fact is that Johnson never worries about spending that benefits him. Last week, even as he objected to easing the pain of people who are going hungry, the man whose wealth derives from a family business said he'd gladly support new pandemic relief spending to aid businesses.
While Johnson is comfortable with massive amounts of new spending to aid corporations, he can't be bothered to aid Americans who are looking at the prospect of the bleakest Christmas since the Great Depression.
Dickens anticipated Johnson’s crudely myopic self-dealing in "A Christmas Carol." Early in the book, a pair of gentlemen — the Sanders and Hawley of their day — visit Scrooge’s office on Christmas Eve:
“At this festive season of the year, Mr. Scrooge,” said the gentleman, taking up a pen, “it is more than usually desirable that we should make some slight provision for the Poor and Destitute, who suffer greatly at the present time. Many thousands are in want of common necessaries; hundreds of thousands are in want of common comforts, sir.”
“Are there no prisons?” asked Scrooge.
“Plenty of prisons,” said the gentleman, laying down the pen again.
“And the Union workhouses?” demanded Scrooge. “Are they still in operation?”
“They are. Still,” returned the gentleman, “I wish I could say they were not.”
“The Treadmill and the Poor Law are in full vigour, then?” said Scrooge.
“Both very busy, sir.”
“Oh! I was afraid, from what you said at first, that something had occurred to stop them in their useful course,” said Scrooge. “I’m very glad to hear it.”
“Under the impression that they scarcely furnish Christian cheer of mind or body to the multitude,” returned the gentleman, “a few of us are endeavoring to raise a fund to buy the Poor some meat and drink and means of warmth. We choose this time, because it is a time, of all others, when Want is keenly felt, and Abundance rejoices. What shall I put you down for?”
“Nothing!” Scrooge replied.
“You wish to be anonymous?”
“I wish to be left alone,” said Scrooge. “Since you ask me what I wish, gentlemen, that is my answer. I don’t make merry myself at Christmas and I can’t afford to make idle people merry. I help to support the establishments I have mentioned — they cost enough; and those who are badly off must go there.”
“Many can’t go there; and many would rather die.”
“If they would rather die,” said Scrooge, “they had better do it, and decrease the surplus population. Besides — excuse me — I don’t know that.”
“But you might know it,” observed the gentleman.
“It’s not my business,” Scrooge returned.
It took visits from the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future to redeem Scrooge, who would eventually conclude that the poor were, indeed, his business. He was a better man for it — becoming, Dickens tells us, “as good a friend, as good a master, and as good a man, as the good old city knew, or any other good old city, town, or borough, in the good old world.”
What of Ron Johnson?
Unlike Scrooge, who was merely uncharitable to those around him, Wisconsin’s senior senator has with his objection threatened millions of Americans. He also perpetuated the austerity lie that says a wealthy nation cannot care for its own.
Ron Johnson is sorely in need of a visit from some Dickensian spirits this season. Failing that, he shall require a visit from the voters in 2022, who would do well to remember Johnson’s infamy when they deliver his notice of termination as a member of the Senate.
