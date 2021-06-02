Editorial: Ron Johnson is a sick and twisted excuse for a human being

Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson met last week with the mother of fallen U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died on the day that former President Trump incited an insurrectionist mob to attack the Capitol in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
She did so despite the fact that Johnson has declared that he was not frightened by the attack on the Capitol because the seditionists were people who “truly respect law enforcement.”
Gladys Sicknick wanted to explain to Johnson that what happened on the day her son died was not, as the senator continues to claim, a "peaceful protest.”
The heroic officer’s mother put her faith in the prospect that face-to-face meetings with Republicans might break loose support for a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 violence that left five people dead and injured 140 police officers.
"How can they not be doing the right thing?" she asked.
In the end, six Senate Republicans did do the right thing, voting with Democrats to break a filibuster and take necessary steps to establish the commission. Another nine Republicans sat the vote out.
That was a significant show of support for a necessary inquiry. But it was insufficient because most Republicans used their votes to block the investigation.
What of Ron Johnson? He met with Gladys Sicknick and then rejected her plea.
We respect Mrs. Sicknick for trying. Unfortunately, she wasted her time, and her faith, on the prospect of convincing a sick and twisted excuse for a human being to do the right thing.
