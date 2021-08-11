Editorial: Ron Johnson attacks Elizabeth Warren and Sarah Godlewski for proposing to tax ultra-millionaires like … Ron Johnson

Ultra-millionaire Sen. Ron Johnson hasn’t formally announced his candidacy, but he's starting to obsess about the 2022 race.
And he’s scared.
A recent missive distributed by “Ron Johnson for Senate, Inc.” took aim at state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, one of the many able Democrats who are competing for the party’s Senate nomination.
Describing Godlewski as “Elizabeth Warren’s ideological doppelganger,” the fundraising blast from Johnson’s camp screamed, “As a progressive Leftist, Elizabeth Warren wants to raise YOUR taxes and spend them on HER priorities. She doesn't care what you want, she just wants your money to bail out failed Liberal policies.” Then it warned, “Sarah Godlewski openly embraces this vision of government spending. Sarah Godlewski wants to send your money to San Francisco.”
As usual, Johnson and his allies are spreading misinformation and imagining conspiracies that do not exist. Unless you’re a billionaire — or a ultra-millionaire who aspires to billionaire status — neither Warren or Godlewski want to “raise YOUR taxes.” Nor, that we know of, is anyone proposing a special diversion of funds to San Francisco.
Warren, the progressive senator from Massachusetts, is a longtime advocate for fair taxation. She proposes making the mega-rich pay their fair share. When Warren bid for the presidency in 2020, her campaign explained that, “For decades, the wealthy and the well-connected have put American government to work for their own narrow interests. As a result, a small group of families has taken a massive amount of the wealth American workers have produced, while America’s middle class has been hollowed out. The result is an extreme concentration of wealth not seen in any other leading economy. The 400 richest Americans currently own more wealth than all Black households and a quarter of Latino households combined. According to an analysis from economists Emmanuel Saez and Gabriel Zucman from the University of California-Berkeley, the richest top 0.1% has seen its share of American wealth nearly triple from 7% to 20% between the late 1970s and 2016, while the bottom 90% has seen its share of wealth decline from 35% to 25% in that same period. Put another way, the richest 130,000 families in America now hold nearly as much wealth as the bottom 117 million families combined.”
To address the inequity, Warren proposed an “Ultra-Millionaire Tax.”
Her campaign explained, “The Ultra-Millionaire Tax taxes the wealth of the richest Americans. It applies only to households with a net worth of $50 million or more — roughly the wealthiest 75,000 households, or the top 0.1%. Households would pay an annual 2% tax on every dollar of net worth above $50 million and a 6% tax on every dollar of net worth above $1 billion. Because wealth is so concentrated, this small tax on roughly 75,000 households will bring in $3.75 trillion in revenue over a 10-year period.”
While Warren did not win the presidency, her proposal proved to be popular. Over the past year, it has influenced discussions about how to pay for needed spending to expand Medicare and Medicaid, reduce education costs and address infrastructure needs.
A number of Democrats in the U.S. Senate have embraced Warren’s thinking regarding the need for a wealth tax. So, too, have candidates for the Senate in races across the country, including the Wisconsin race for Johnson’s seat. Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes says he’s interested in “ensuring rich corporations and ultra-millionaires finally pay their fair share in taxes, so we can provide tax relief to Wisconsin families who have borne the brunt of the tax burden from Washington for far too long.” Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson says, “Tax the rich. Then use the money to invest in working people. This is the way.”
Godlewski, as the state treasurer, has been especially outspoken on tax fairness issues. She recently wrote in The Capital Times, “As Wisconsin’s next U.S. senator, I’ll fight for a wholesale rewrite of the tax system, starting with an Elizabeth Warren-style wealth tax. Space-seeking mega-billionaire Jeff Bezos can buy a $500 million superyacht while paying a 1.1% effective federal tax rate, so a 2% tax on wealth of $50 million and above seems reasonable.” She also noted that “reversing Donald Trump's and Ron Johnson’s tax giveaways to the ultra-wealthy — a modest 2.6% increase for the richest Americans — will generate $110 billion over the next decade.”
“This,” explained Godlewski, “is how to tackle generational, existential crises.”
She’s right, as are others who say it is time to tax the rich. That’s what scares Ron Johnson, as a member of the ultra-rich elite, and as a vulnerable senator facing reelection.
