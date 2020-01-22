Editorial: Ron Johnson and Mitch McConnell are corrupting impeachment trial

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s declared, as she was preparing to send the articles of impeachment against President Trump to the Senate: “Every senator now faces a choice: to be loyal to the president or the Constitution.”
Unfortunately, there is good reason to believe that most members of the Republican majority in the chamber will err on the side of partisanship rather than the rule of law. That is shameful, if perhaps not remarkable at a point when Donald Trump has made the Republican Party his partisan plaything.
But some senators are more shameful than others. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., has been identified by key witnesses as having been personally engaged in an “irregular” pattern of communications as Trump and his henchmen sought to warp U.S. policy for political purposes. He is a witness to the very scandal that sparked the impeachment inquiry — so much so that a Washington Post headline announced: “Sen. Johnson, ally of Trump and Ukraine, surfaces in crucial episodes in the saga.” The New York Times headline on an article about Johnson read: “‘He’s in Deeper Water Than Most’: GOP Senator at Center of Impeachment Inquiry.”
Johnson, who has attacked those who revealed Trump’s wrongdoing, and the senator’s connection to it, cannot possibly serve as an impartial juror for Trump’s impeachment trial. In any normal circumstance, you would expect the leader of Senate Republicans to counsel Johnson to recuse himself.
But that won’t happen because Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is a crooked senator who admits to coordinating with an impeached president and his cabal of defenders to undermine the work of the Senate. He has acknowledged his engagement in wrongdoing of the highest order: conniving to upend the system of checks and balances he has sworn to maintain.
This is not a close call. Americans of every partisanship, and every ideological bent (aside, perhaps, from the monarchists), should recognize that McConnell’s words were not just unacceptable but disqualifying.
Or, as Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., explained in December, “Senator McConnell has promised to sabotage the impeachment trial and he must recuse himself.”
Demings, a member of the key House panels with regard to impeachment — the Intelligence and Judiciary panels — has now been named as one of seven House managers for the impeachment trial. To her credit, she refuses to back off on recusal. Asked last week about whether she still believes McConnell must step aside, the Florida representative said, “I certainly do.”
What is remarkable about this impeachment process as it moves to the Senate is the open corruption of senators such as Johnson and McConnell.
The majority leader announced his choice long before the trial began, when he signaled that he will conspire with the White House to avert accountability. McConnell told Fox News prior to the House’s December approval of two articles of impeachment against Trump, “We have no choice but to take it up, but we’ll be working through this process, hopefully in a fairly short period of time, in total coordination with White House counsel’s office and the people who are representing the president in the well of the Senate.”
That was a stunning statement, even by the standards of a Senate that McConnell’s disregard for ethical standards has turned into a political punch line. It drew rebukes from Democrats and from Republicans such as Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who said she was “disturbed” by the majority leader’s announcement of a coordination scheme. “To me,” Murkowski said in December, “it means that we have to take that step back from being hand in glove with the defense, and so when I heard what leader McConnell had said, I happened to think that that has further confused the process.”
“Confused” is a euphemism.
The proper phrase is “further corrupted the process.”
McConnell has literally announced that “I’m not an impartial juror.”
The necessary response to McConnell’s pronouncements came from Demings, who warned in December, “No court in the country would allow a member of the jury to also serve as the accused’s defense attorney. The moment Senator McConnell takes the oath of impartiality required by the Constitution, he will be in violation of that oath.”
Demings, a former police chief, was on point. The Constitution identifies the Senate as the chamber with the “sole Power to try all Impeachments” and stipulates that “when sitting for that Purpose, they shall be on Oath or Affirmation.” The oath is clear in its language and intent:
“I solemnly swear (or affirm, as the case may be) that in all things appertaining to the trial of the impeachment of (Donald Trump), I will do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws: So help me God.”
When McConnell and Johnson took that oath last week, they accepted what Demings correctly described as “a tremendous responsibility.” They cannot fulfill that responsibility.
When wholly amoral senators openly abuse their positions and manipulate the procedures and processes of the chamber, as their colleagues undertake one of their most solemn duties, it would be even more wholly amoral for impeachment managers, senators, and the American people to look away. The call for Ron Johnson and Mitch McConnell to recuse themselves must be amplified and extended. It should become a central theme in the permanent record of this awful moment in American history when sworn oaths are openly disregarded by the unscrupulous servants of an imperial president.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.