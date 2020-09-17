 Skip to main content
Editorial: Ron Johnson abandons Wisconsin to serve as Mitch McConnell’s errand boy

Editorial: Ron Johnson abandons Wisconsin to serve as Mitch McConnell’s errand boy

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks with members of the media after meeting with the Middleton Chamber of Commerce at Serendipity Labs in Madison, Wis., Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

Sen. Ron Johnson ran for office claiming that he would bring a businessman’s sensibility to issues of budgeting. But if the United States were a business, Johnson and his Republican allies would be running it into the ground.

The U.S. House of Representatives voted in May for urgent funding to respond to the coronavirus pandemic and the mass unemployment that has extended from it. Yet, Johnson and Senate Republicans refuse to act. Last week, they were peddling what they called a stimulus package.

But, as Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont said, "The Senate Republican bill provides nothing for rent, nothing for mortgages, nothing for food, nothing for hazard pay, nothing for healthcare, nothing for public transportation, and nothing to prevent the mass layoffs of teachers, nurses, firefighters, and construction workers that will take place as cities and states struggle economically.”

With his subservience to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s agenda for steering money to Wall Street billionaires and the military-industrial complex, Johnson has abandoned Wisconsin workers, farmers, small business owners, seniors, schools and municipalities.

Ron Johnson does not represent Wisconsin. He represents the will of Mitch McConnell.

