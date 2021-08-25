Editorial | Robin Vos is the spineless jellyfish of Wisconsin politics

The University of Wisconsin Center for Limnology confirms that tiny jellyfish have been found in some northern Wisconsin lakes. “Freshwater jellyfish are not native to North America and hail from the Yangtze River in China,” explains one of the scientists at the center’s Trout Lake Station research lab. “They probably got here by hitching a ride with ornamental aquatic plants such as water hyacinth. But they are still quite rare and don’t seem to cause any trouble in our lakes.”
Unfortunately, a human version on the jellyfish — Assembly Speaker Robin Vos — is causing trouble in Wisconsin. Despite the fact that, like the jellyfish, Vos is incapable of thinking for himself, the Rochester Republican has already done damage to confidence in Wisconsin’s elections. And he proposes to do more.
Vos acknowledges that President Joe Biden won Wisconsin’s electoral votes in the 2020 presidential balloting. The Assembly speaker, a career politician who has mounted myriad primary and general election campaigns for county and state posts over 27 years on the campaign trail, knows full well that Wisconsin elections are ably administered by honest clerks and poll workers who devote long hours to assuring that votes are cast and counted with an eye toward reflecting the will of the people. And he knows that reviews and recounts have confirmed those facts.
But Vos has a problem.
Donald Trump does not accept the results of the 2020 election in Wisconsin. A damaged and desperate man whose ego was badly bruised by the resounding rejection of his reelection bid — he lost by more than 7 million ballots nationwide and was crushed in the Electoral College — Trump claims he was cheated out of the presidency. And he says a good deal of the cheating took place in Wisconsin.
That’s a big lie.
If Vos was intellectual honest, he would have rejected the lie long ago and told Trump to crawl back into the swamps of Mar-a-Lago.
But Vos has no spine.
So he initially pretended to investigate allegations of “election fraud.” Trump, a professional con man, saw through Vos’ con and called the Assembly speaker out.
“Don’t fall for their lies,” ranted the liar-in-chief in a June statement that ripped Vos and other Wisconsin Republican legislative leaders for failing to do his bidding.
“These REPUBLICAN 'leaders' need to step up and support the people who elected them by providing them a full forensic investigation (into the election),” roared Trump. “If they don’t, I have little doubt that they will be primaried and quickly run out of office."
Trump’s minions got the message. At the state Republican convention there were even calls for Vos to resign because he had failed to launch a “real” investigation into an election that had already been repeatedly investigated.
That should have the final straw. Vos should have slammed Trump, on behalf of himself and Wisconsin.
Instead, the speaker faked up more investigations, spending tens of thousands from the state treasury, to try and assuage the former president. With each passing week, Vos and his bumbling henchman — disgraced former Wisconsin Supreme Justice Michael Gableman — have upped the ante, amplifying the big lie and burning through more tax dollars.
Increasingly fearful for his own career, and physically incapable of standing up for himself, the spineless speaker has grown ever more subservient to Trump. Over the weekend, he degenerated completely. Traveling by private plane with Trump to COVID-ravaged Alabama, where he attended a Republican super-spreader event with the former president, Vos dutifully announced, “It was an honor to be invited to travel by private plane with President Trump and top staff to attend his rally in Alabama. I provided him details about our robust efforts in Wisconsin to restore full integrity and trust in elections.”
Griping about Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’s recent veto of a Republican attempt to make it harder to hold free and fair elections in Wisconsin, Vos announced that “we have doubled down on our top-to-bottom investigation by Special Counsel Justice Michael Gableman.”
And, of course, he promised, “I plan to keep President Trump updated on our investigation”
Vos’s statement was remarkable, not only for its intellectual dishonesty and disrespect for Wisconsin but because it confirmed that the human variation on the spineless jellyfish, while incapable of reasoning, is apparently capable of speech.
