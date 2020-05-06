Editorial: Right-wing judicial activist Daniel Kelly threatens to delegitimize the Supreme Court

Yet, all the interventions on Kelly’s behalf failed. In a state that rarely turns out sitting Supreme Court justices, he was overwhelmingly rejected. Judge Jill Karofsky, who campaigned as a champion of impartial justice, won by a 55-45 margin, as Wisconsinites signaled that they wanted Kelly off the bench.

What was Kelly’s reaction? He signaled that he would use his last months on the high court to work even more aggressively on behalf of his Republican allies.

Before the April 7 election, in an attempt to fool voters into thinking he was a reasonable jurist, Kelly announced that he would recuse himself from a case involving a conservative effort to purge voter rolls. The case, which could lead to the removal of up to 200,000 Wisconsin voters from the rolls before this fall’s presidential election, had been stalled by a 3-3 split on the high court. Kelly’s recusal made it unlikely that the conservatives would succeed.

Then, after the people of Wisconsin rejected him, Kelly announced in late April that he would un-recuse himself and join the voter purge case. He claimed that because he is no longer a candidate, “there is no ethical bar to my participation.”