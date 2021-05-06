Editorial: Require Republican whiners to stop complaining and start working the polls

Republican legislators in Wisconsin keep attacking the integrity of this state’s election system. The attacks are bogus and there is every reason to believe they are motivated by politics — as opposed to a sincere belief that the system is flawed. But let’s give them the benefit of the doubt and assume they are ignorant.
To counter that ignorance, state Reps. Kristina Shelton, D-Green Bay, and Lee Snodgrass, D-Appleton, have joined state Sen. Jeff Smith, D-Brunswick, have are introducing legislation that would require all Wisconsin elected officials from the governor’s office to the Assembly to be trained as poll workers and work an election where they do not appear on the ballot.
“Every Wisconsinite wants fair, legitimate transparent and well-staffed elections that follow election law and uphold our shared values,” Shelton said. “Unfortunately, some state and local leaders are trying to divide us by redefining our election laws based on falsehoods and hearsay. This bill will provide education, training and direct volunteer experience as an election poll worker for stakeholders closest to the issue — state lawmakers. By signing up to be poll workers, we, state elected leaders, will learn more about election practices and will ensure our polls are well-staffed, efficient and functioning to the highest standard of the law.”
Perhaps it is optimistic to imagine that you can teach an old Republican new tricks. But we appreciate the optimism of Shelton, Snodgrass and Smith.
