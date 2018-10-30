When President Trump arrived in Wisconsin to attack Tammy Baldwin last week, he conveniently forgot that he had just signed legislation shaped by Wisconsin’s junior senator into law.
That’s right. The Opioid Crisis Response Act of 2018, which Trump signed before flying to Mosinee, included a bipartisan reform introduced by Baldwin that will play a critical role in stopping the flow of illegal opioids, fentanyl, methamphetamines and other illicit drugs into the country through international mail facilities.
For all the criticism of Baldwin from Republicans who want to defeat her on Nov. 6, they recognize the essential contributions she makes as a U.S. senator. They know she is a Democrat who is ready to work across lines of partisan and ideological differences to get things done.
This is one of the many reasons why Baldwin should be re-elected to the Senate. No matter which party is in control of the U.S. Senate, no matter how deep the divisions, Baldwin is going to get things done — for Wisconsin and for the country.
Baldwin is a principled progressive who proudly holds the seat once occupied by Sens. Robert M. La Follette and Bill Proxmire — Wisconsinites who put their values ahead of party labels. That distinguished them from the petty partisans of the eras in which they served. And Baldwin serves in that tradition.
She has the courage to stand against unnecessary wars and assaults on civil liberties, whether they are proposed by Democrats or Republicans. She has the foresight to oppose the schemes of multinational corporations and Wall Street speculators, even the ones who give money to Democrats. She has the strength to oppose budget-busting tax plans and deregulation projects that are destined to make us less secure and less safe, even when other senators bend to the demands of powerful special interests.
Yet Baldwin is no maverick. She is an exceptionally effective legislator who has mastered the art of finding common ground.
The same cannot be said of Baldwin’s challenger this year, longtime state legislator Leah Vukmir. A lockstep partisan, Vukmir has signaled that she wants to go to Washington to serve as an unblinking ally of the Trump administration. That’s not what Wisconsin wants or needs.
Wisconsin needs a senator who will check and balance the abuses of the Trump administration, and yet will also seek Republican partners to advance sound and necessary legislation. That’s not an easy balance to strike, but it is the balance that Baldwin has achieved in her first term as a senator — and that she will maintain in her second term.
No one can be sure what will happen on Nov. 6. No one knows for certain whether Democrats or Republicans will prevail. But no matter what the results from across the nation may be, Wisconsin will be well served if Tammy Baldwin is re-elected. She runs with our strongest endorsement.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.