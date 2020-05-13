Editorial: Pocan is ready to go big in the fight against joblessness

Wisconsin is being overwhelmed by mass unemployment. The Department of Workforce Development reported last week that more than a half million claims for unemployment benefits since been filed since the coronavirus outbreak began to ramp up in March. Roughly 16% of the available workforce has is seeking assistance and the numbers are rising rapidly.
So rapidly that, DWD projections suggest, the state’s unemployment fund could run out of money by mid-October. That’s a crisis that must be addressed — not by Wisconsin officials, but by officials in Washington, because this national crisis needs a national solution.
U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Town of Vermont, understands this reality, and he’s working with his Congressional Progressive Caucus co-chair, Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal, of Washington, to promote a solution that is sufficient to the reality of mass unemployment.
The first step is to acknowledge, as Pocan does, that “we face an economic crisis.”
At the end of last week, the U.S. Department of Labor reported that more than 20.5 million American workers just lost their jobs in a single month. “The U.S. unemployment rate jumped to 14.7% in April, the highest level since the Great Depression, as most businesses shut down or severely curtailed operations to fight the deadly coronavirus,” reported The Washington Post. “If anything, the report understates the damage,” the Post explained. “The government’s definition of unemployment typically requires people to be actively looking for work. And the unemployment rate doesn’t reflect the millions still working who have had their hours slashed or their pay cut.”
Lance Lambert, a data editor with Fortune magazine, offered an even more sobering set of numbers when he wrote this week, “Before this seven-week stretch of 33.5 million initial jobless claims, there were already 7.1 million unemployed Americans as of March 13. When those figures are combined, it equals more than 40 million unemployed, or a real unemployment rate of 24.9 percent. That’s just under the Great Depression peak of an unemployment rate that topped 25.6 percent.”
The dangerously misguided efforts of President Trump and his dimwitted allies in Wisconsin to “reopen” the economy in the midst of a pandemic are not going to address that crisis. As Pocan and every other serious thinker about these issues tells us, “The cost of reopening too early is simple: human lives.” And, as long as alarming numbers of people in Wisconsin and across the country are testing positive, and dying, there is no way that the economy will recover simply because it has been declared “open.”
For now, the fight against the pandemic must continue and, so, too, must the fight to address mass unemployment.
Congressional Democratic leaders have in recent days been crafting their proposal for the next COVID-19 relief package. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is right when he says, “We need Franklin Rooseveltian-type action.” But tossing around FDR’s name and talking about a new New Deal — ideally a Green New Deal — only gets us so far.
Big words must be linked to big programs. Unfortunately, Jayapal said, “the willingness to think big about what we have to do and just get past this inertia is challenging for some people.”
Jayapal and Pocan are up to the challenge, and Democratic leaders in the House and the Senate would be wise to follow their lead.
Jayapal, Pocan and other CPC members are backing a sweeping plan “to end mass layoffs, keep workers in their jobs and connected to their health care and other benefits, prevent employers of all sizes from being forced to close permanently, and ensure that the economy is ready to restart when the COVID-19 pandemic ends.” How? By borrowing ideas from other countries, such as Germany, Denmark and the United Kingdom, who have used their resources to assure that workers are kept on payrolls.
The federal Paycheck Guarantee Act, as proposed by Jayapal, outlines “a streamlined program to provide a three-month federal guarantee for 100% of worker salaries of up to $100,000 to ensure employers of all sizes keep workers on the payroll and continue to provide employer-sponsored benefits. This paycheck guarantee would automatically renew on a monthly basis until consumer demand rebounds to pre-crisis levels.” Her measure establishes strong protections for workers and includes fraud prevention measures. It is flexible, cost-effective, and, Jayapal notes, has been designed to recognize and address racial disparities in layoffs and access to benefits.
That final component is vital, because of a reality noted by Jennifer Epps-Addison, a longtime Milwaukee activist who now serves as co–executive director at the Center for Popular Democracy: “During the last recession, unemployment and under-employment hit black and brown communities the hardest, and the scale of our current unemployment crisis will deepen our racial wealth gap. Keeping working people on payroll at their employer’s is the best way to allow working people to minimize the economic dislocation that is compounding our public health crisis.”
Union leaders and top economists are on board. Nobel Prize–winning economist Joseph Stiglitz says the Paycheck Guarantee Act is “the most efficient way to stop millions of Americans from being laid off, protect access to health care at a time when it is especially needed, and keep businesses of all sizes from permanently shuttering.”
This is a New Deal-level response to Great Depression-level unemployment. It is vital that Congress embrace it, not merely because it is the best way to address the threat of more job losses but because, as Stiglitz explains, adopting the Paycheck Guarantee Act is “the smartest way to stop our economic free fall.”
