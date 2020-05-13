Editorial: Pocan is ready to go big in the fight against joblessness

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Lance Lambert, a data editor with Fortune magazine, offered an even more sobering set of numbers when he wrote this week, “Before this seven-week stretch of 33.5 million initial jobless claims, there were already 7.1 million unemployed Americans as of March 13. When those figures are combined, it equals more than 40 million unemployed, or a real unemployment rate of 24.9 percent. That’s just under the Great Depression peak of an unemployment rate that topped 25.6 percent.”

The dangerously misguided efforts of President Trump and his dimwitted allies in Wisconsin to “reopen” the economy in the midst of a pandemic are not going to address that crisis. As Pocan and every other serious thinker about these issues tells us, “The cost of reopening too early is simple: human lives.” And, as long as alarming numbers of people in Wisconsin and across the country are testing positive, and dying, there is no way that the economy will recover simply because it has been declared “open.”

For now, the fight against the pandemic must continue and, so, too, must the fight to address mass unemployment.