Paul Ryan has no shame. He is a political careerist so obsessed with winning at any cost that he refuses to engage in fair competition — for his own seat, or in this fall’s intense struggle for control of the U.S. House of Representatives.
The fact that Ryan did not have the courage to run for re-election this year is one indicator of his disregard for the electoral processes from which governing power extends. The fact that his political operatives are currently engaged in some of the ugliest campaigning of the 2018 election season is a far more troubling indicator of the same dismissal of democracy.
Ryan decided to quit his day job when it became clear that Wisconsin voters were on to him. After two decades in Washington, the speaker of the House was so fully identified with everything that voters want to change in our politics that he knew he could not be re-elected.
Ryan’s neighbors in Janesville saw through him years ago. As far back as 2012, he lost his home precinct, his hometown and his home county. Yet massive outlays of special-interest money allowed the political careerist to retain a seat that he had worked with legislative Republicans to gerrymander in his favor. When he steered the Republican Party and the Congress into the service of Donald Trump, however, Ryan was caught out with no defense.
Ryan’s pathetic performance as Trump’s errand boy did him in. He was mocked on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” as a 1950s soda jerk delivering ice cream to Trump after the president announces: “I’ve got the Republicans in the palm of my hand.” When Trump dismisses him, the Ryan character looks into the camera and announces: “He feeds me dog food.”
A few days later, a Washington Post headline announced: “Misery is being Paul Ryan.” In short order, ironworker Randy Bryce announced a challenge to Ryan. People in Wisconsin and across the country delighted in the idea of a working man taking on a bona fide political elite.
It was obvious that Ryan was in serious political trouble.
So he cut and ran — abandoning the constituents he had neglected for years and the Congress he had failed to lead.
Ryan did not, however, give up on helping billionaire campaign donors like the Koch brothers and corporate interests influence politics. The speaker continues to manipulate the political process through a pet project of his, the shadowy Congressional Leadership Fund. OpenSecrets.org, a watchdog website maintained by the Center for Responsive Politics, said the CLF “is a powerful and influential GOP super PAC that has already raised nearly $100 million for the 2018 election cycle. The super PAC, which formed in 2011, has rapidly become a major contributor to GOP politicians, closely aligned to House Speaker Paul Ryan.”
The New York Times refers to the CLF as “affiliated with” Ryan. Other media outlets describe it as “linked to” and “endorsed by” the speaker. While Ryan’s aides describe the CLF as an “outside group” that he does not formally direct, Washington Post columnist Dana Milbank got to the heart of the matter when he explained that “it is a political force because of his fundraising, and (the group’s) ads would stop immediately if he publicly denounced them.”
The CLF has gotten a nasty reputation for peddling what the Post refers to as “lies, name-calling and racism.” But things got nastier after the CLF obtained the complete official personnel file (including a confidential national security clearance form) of a former Central Intelligence Agency officer and U.S. Postal Inspection Service officer who happens to be challenging a vulnerable member of Ryan’s Republican caucus.
The Democratic candidate who was targeted by the CLF, Abigail Spanberger, learned that the CLF had obtained her confidential file after an Associated Press reporter asked her about it and identified the Ryan-aligned group as his source.
Ryan’s henchmen defended themselves by saying that they had obtained an unredacted copy of the security clearance application after an opposition research group they work with filed a Freedom of Information Act request with the Postal Service for Spanberger’s paperwork.
Then Ryan’s CLF threatened to sue Spanberger — who as a CIA operations officer spent more than eight years working on high-stakes oversea assignments to keep Americans safe — for raising concerns about the legitimacy and appropriateness of the group’s approach to politics.
Spanberger refused to be silenced. “For me, this is an issue of principle,” she told the Washington publication Roll Call. “When you fill out an SF-86 (security clearance form), you are putting every single detail about your life down on paper … so that the U.S. government knows everything there is to know about you. So the fact that CLF is now attempting to use a document that they should have never obtained to spin some story that is ludicrous, it’s not only disappointing, but it is so incredibly disingenuous that I really just can’t believe it.”
The former federal law enforcement officer had a right to be suspicious. There were suggestions that “human error” might explain the release of her records. But, on Sept. 10, Roll Call reported: “The U.S. Postal Service inspector general has launched an investigation into the improper release of U.S. congressional candidate Abigail Spanberger’s full, unredacted official personnel file, including a highly confidential national security form known as Standard Form 86.”
This is a story that is far from finished. No matter how the confidential information was obtained, however, the scheming by Ryan’s minions to use confidential information to undermine a rival reveals the CLF for what it is: a political machine every bit as shameless, and shameful, as the man with whom it is identified: Paul Ryan.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.