House Speaker Paul Ryan swore an oath to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.”
This oath requires the Janesville Republican to remove Congressman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., from his position as chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. Ryan has the authority to remove Nunes. With the chairman’s admission that it is his intent to use his position to thwart oversight of the Trump administration, it is the speaker’s duty to restore proper order and functioning in the House.
If Ryan fails to act, immediately, then he shares full responsibility with Nunes for creating what must be understood as a constitutional crisis.
That crisis came into stark relief last week, when media outlets revealed the existence of a tape on which the chair of the intelligence committee explicitly signaled that his first loyalty was to President Donald Trump, and to the protection and preservation of Trump’s presidency at any cost.
The tape identified Nunes as precisely the sort of politician that the authors of the Constitution compelled us to guard against.
The rebels against monarchy who established the United States had many fears for their republican experiment. But their greatest was of a partisanship so rigid that it would replace respect for the rule of law with loyalty to a rogue president who might — with the assistance of a pliant Congress — make himself an “elected despot.”
The authors of the Constitution did not want their battle against King George III and his royalist cabal to end in the creation of an American kingdom — with all the intrigues, and all the corruptions of empire, that had so recently been dispatched.
James Madison warned of the faction that would “sacrifice to its ruling passion or interest both the public good and the rights of other citizens.” Thomas Jefferson fretted that consolidation of power “will invite public agents to corruption, plunder and waste.” Thomas Paine counseled against “the sort of influence public or private” that might overwhelm “the influence of reason and principle.”
The Constitution that Madison and his compatriots outlined in the summer of 1787 established a system of checks and balances that was intended to thwart an imperial presidency that might replace the rule of law with the rule of a president who might seek to make himself “a king for four years.”
But the system cannot function when members of Congress are more committed to sustaining a monarchical president than to upholding their oaths to support and defend the Constitution.
Nunes made his misguided loyalty clear when he announced at a party fundraising event that Republicans must retain control of the House in order to protect the president. “If (Attorney General Jeff) Sessions won’t un-recuse and Mueller won’t clear the president, we’re the only ones (who can protect Trump),” the California Republican explained on a tape obtained by "The Rachel Maddow Show."
Describing the prospect that a Congress led by Democrats might force Trump and his associates to answer for their wrongdoing, Nunes told donors at a lavish gathering, “We have to keep all these seats. We have to keep the majority. If we do not keep the majority, all of this goes away.”
The intelligence committee chair’s disregard for duty has been on display since Trump took office, as he has sometimes covertly, sometimes overtly collaborated with the White House in efforts to undermine inquiries into allegations against Trump and his associates. But the bluntness with which Nunes described the strategy — and the urgency with which he begged for financial support for an effort to retain power — exposed the committee chair as the sort of congressional miscreant that the founders most feared.
“Under our Constitution, the duty of Congress is not to clear the president. The duty of Congress is to be a check and balance on the executive branch, and to pursue the facts wherever they may lead,” California Congressman Ted Lieu, a former military prosecutor, explained on Thursday. Lieu, a Democrat who serves on the House Judiciary and Foreign Relations committees, concluded that “Devin Nunes should resign for perverting the oath he took.”
Lieu is correct.
Unfortunately, Nunes is clinging to the position that allows him to serve Trump. That’s where Ryan’s duty kicks in.
Writing in Politico, Mieke Eoyang, a veteran who previously served as a professional staff member on a variety of national security-related congressional committees and who now serves as vice president of the National Security Program at Third Way, recently argued: “Ryan bears ultimate responsibility for Nunes’ bizarre and counterproductive behavior.”
The House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) “is one of the few remaining ‘select’ committees in Congress, meaning the speaker alone picks the committee chair and the membership for the Republicans,” explained Eoyang, who noted: “Under House rules, the speaker may, at any time, remove any member of a select committee at his or her discretion. In the past, members have been stripped of their committee assignments for causing problems for the leadership. Thus, unlike other committees, where the caucus or a steering committee has a say in the committee leadership, HPSCI is effectively under Ryan’s thumb. So he owns Nunes’ shameful handling of the Russia probe, and his hijinks on behalf of the White House.”
Will the speaker take the necessary steps to remove his colleague as chair of the intelligence committee? We understand why those who have followed Ryan’s miserable attempt at a speakership would be skeptical. Despite his pathetic protestations to the contrary, Ryan has proven to be Trump’s willing accomplice on issue after issue.
Now, however, Ryan faces a stark question: Is he more concerned with defending Trump and promoting Trumpism than he is with defending the Constitution and promoting the rule of law?
