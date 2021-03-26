Editorial: Our endorsements for Dane County Board

CECELY CASTILLO, LARRY PALM and AMANI LATIMER BURRIS
Madison-area voters will fill a pair of Dane County Board seats in special elections on April 6.
In the race to fill the District 4 seat representing neighborhoods southwest of downtown, only one candidate is running, recently appointed incumbent Cecely Castillo. She's sure to win, but we want to signal our strong support for her candidacy. A former policy director for Lt. Gov. Barbara Lawton who now serves as chief of staff for state Sen. Kelda Roys, Castillo has extensive experience working on women's health and domestic violence issues. She's a former prosecutor, who brings insight and experience to debates about criminal justice reform. She's an important addition to the board and we're excited that voters have an opportunity to elect her to a full term.
In the other contest, for the District 12 seat representing Madison's northeast side and Maple Bluff, two fine candidates are running. Appointed incumbent Larry Palm is a veteran local official who served 14 years on the Madison Common Council and is currently the chair of the Regional Planning Commission. Palm's challenger, Amani Latimer Burris, has years of experience working in the community on housing, consumer protection and neighborhood empowerment issues. Both candidates are progressive; both are capable.
We rarely make dual endorsements, but in this case we do not believe that District 12 voters can go wrong. People who are looking for elected experience can vote confidently for Palm; people who would like a fresh face with roots in the community can vote confidently for Latimer Burris. We are satisfied that whoever is elected will serve the district and the county well.
