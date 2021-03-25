Editorial: Our endorsements for a strong, progressive Madison City Council

The Madison City Council has been asserting itself in recent years, and we like that. We believe the city benefits from a council that is highly engaged and that presses the city administration to act in bigger and bolder ways on behalf of economic, social and racial justice, environmental protection and the democratization of the city.
In considering this year’s council contests, the Capital Times has invited contenders to answer questions on the issues and to submit statements on their agendas. Our editorial board has reviewed policy positions taken by the contenders, considered the records of incumbents on the council and challengers in the community, and reviewed debates and forums — with special appreciation of the League of Women Voters-Dane County for its interviews with candidates, and to WORT-FM’s fine debate series. Here are our endorsements.
DISTRICT 2: PATRICK HECK
Heck has been a model alder. He’s highly engaged with his near east side district and an active member of the council. Other council members could learn a lot from the way in which Heck prioritizes communications with his constituents, organizes gatherings to assure that he’s accessible, and strives to remain aware of sentiments in his rapidly changing district. On the council, he has been outspoken on behalf of racial justice and gender equity, and has worked to assure that historically disempowered neighborhoods get a fairer share of city resources. Heck has placed a special emphasis on housing affordability as a member of the Plan Commission and the Housing Strategies Committee, and he’s brought his expertise as a UW climate/weather researcher to debates about sustainability. Challenger Benji Ramirez Gomez has advanced savvy proposals for demilitarization of policing and working toward a carbon neutral future, and we hope he’ll remain active in local politics. But Heck’s progressive track record, and his commitment to engaging with constituents, makes him the superior choice.
DISTRICT 3: LINDSAY LEMMER
In a race with two impressive contenders, we endorse incumbent Lemmer for a new term. While Lemmer and challenger Charly Rowe both take progressive positions, Lemmer’s record as an active council member stands out for us. She has served on the Plan Commission, the Board of Health for Madison and Dane County, the City-County Homeless Issues Committee, the Equal Opportunities Commission, the Housing Strategy Committee, the Public Market Development Committee, and the President’s Work Group to Review Council Communication Tools and Processes. She’s also an outspoken champion of women’s rights in Madison and statewide, serving as president of National Organization for Women (NOW).
DISTRICT 8: JULIANA BENNETT
We wish that both candidates in this race to represent the campus-area district, Bennett and Ayomi Obuseh, could be on the next council. These two UW students share impressive records of progressive activism. They each display a keen understanding of the issues for the campus and the city. But voters have to choose, and we lean toward Bennett, a West High graduate and co-founder of the UW-Madison BIPOC Coalition, who has been endorsed by outgoing Ald. Max Prestigiacomo, District 5 Supervisor Elena Haasl and Associated Students of Madison chair Matthew Mitnick. Bennett has been a savvy participant in campus and community-wide debates about police accountability. We think she’ll be able to hit the ground running on a council that needs strong student voices.
DISTRICT 9: NIKKI CONKLIN
This race is not a close call for us. Conklin is a progressive who is running on a platform that highlights her deep commitment to racial equity, affordable housing and environmental justice. She’s mounted a campaign that displays her commitment to engaging with a diverse district, and she has earned support from the two candidates who ran for this west side seat in the primary: Doug Hyant and Nino Amato. Amato, who came within a few votes of displacing controversial incumbent Paul Skidmore in the primary, said, “Without question, Nikki is committed to engaging 9th District residents in finding practical solutions to the multitude of problems facing our city and neighborhoods.” We agree. Nikki Conklin has our strong endorsement.
DISTRICT 10: YANNETTE FIGUEROA COLE
We’re excited to support Cole for the open seat. She’s a progressive with a comprehensive vision for new approaches to public safety, increasing affordable housing and achieving neighborhood empowerment. She’s got the experience to get to work quickly and effectively on these issues, as a former president of the Dunn’s Marsh Neighborhood Association and a system administrator and data analyst. Her opponent, Mara Eisch, is impressive. But we believe Cole is best prepared to be a leader on the council, especially when it comes to achieving a more inclusive and grassroots-focused budgeting process.
DISTRICT 12: SYED ABBAS
Abbas has during his first term emerged as a leader on the council, where he serves as vice president. He’s focused on affordable housing, environmental justice, racial justice and sustainability, and has made a real impact on these issues. In addition, he’s been involved in developing strategies for responding to the coronavirus pandemic, and preparing to rebuild in its aftermath. His challenger, Tessa Echeverria, has an ambitious agenda that impresses us — especially her focus on addressing homelessness in humane ways and her strong opposition to stationing F-35s at Truax Field. Both candidates are progressive. But, to our view, Abbas, with his deeper roots in the district and his experience on the council, has earned a second term. ￼
DISTRICT 14: SHERI CARTER
Over the past year — arguably the most turbulent time in recent Madison history — Council President Sheri Carter has been an engaged leader, working to promote cooperation and collaboration as the city has faced the challenges posed by COVID-19 and by a moment when the community is crying out for reform of policing. Carter has been at the center of all the major debates while maintaining her long-standing commitment to work for affordable housing, economic development, job creation, environmental stabilization and health equity. Usually, we would find it easy to endorse so experienced an incumbent for a new term. But challenger Brandi Grayson’s energetic and activist campaign for the 14th District seat is compelling. Grayson, the co-founder of the Young, Gifted and Black coalition and the founder of Urban Triage, has brought big ideas and necessary ambitions to this contest. It’s a close call, but we lean toward Carter, based on her experience and her history of advocacy for south side neighborhoods — including, most recently, her work with community leaders to provide support for the development of a Center for Black Excellence and Culture on West Badger Road.
DISTRICT 16: JAEL CURRIE
The race to fill the open seat representing this large southeast side district features a pair of thoughtful candidates who have presented full agendas for the city. To our view, Currie’s background and experience make her the clear choice. A native Madisonian with deep roots in the neighborhoods she wants to represent, she’s the housing director for YWCA Madison, where she oversees programs focused on a wide range of housing affordability and equity issues. She’s also the chair of the Homeless Services Consortium of Dane County and a guest lecturer for the School of Social Work at UW-Madison. The other contender, Matt Tramel, is an able communicator whose ideas on transportation policy, in particular, appeal to us. But we think Currie is better prepared to be a progressive leader on the council.
DISTRICT 18: REBECCA KEMBLE
Kemble is a tireless council member who is known for her research skills and consultation with communities that are often neglected. She informs debates on public safety, affordable housing, transportation and a wide range of other issues with insights and a passion for justice that is inspiring. Kemble is deeply engaged with her north side district, and she makes the concerns of its residents central to her service on a council where she is one of the hardest working and most influential members. Her challenger, Charles Myadze, is a member of the Madison Public Safety Review Committee, who has mounted an energetic, issue-focused bid. But we agree with District 18 County Board Supervisor Michele Ritt, who says that Kemble is “passionate about representing the north side.” That passion is irreplaceable and we believe it has earned Kemble a new term.
DISTRICT 19: KEITH FURMAN
Former Common Council President Shiva Bidar said, “Keith’s dedication to this city and drive for effective, realistic solutions to its challenges is essential for this council.” We agree. Furman is a leader on the current council, especially on climate change and flood mitigation issues — a major concern for a district with a good deal of Lake Mendota shoreline. His challenger, Aisha Moe, is a progressive who we know would be a fine council member. But Furman’s experience, and his commitment to researching and wrestling with the major issues facing the city, have earned him a new term.
DISTRICT 20: CHRISTIAN ALBOURAS
Albouras represents southwest side neighborhoods that are a good distance from downtown Madison, and he makes sure that they are not forgotten. Committed to assuring that public services are delivered to every part of the city, in efficient and equitable ways, Albouras is a leader on public safety and public health issues. Meadowood Neighborhood Association President Terry Evanson describes Albouras as “an unstinting supporter of the residents and neighborhood associations in District 20” who “consistently and quickly responded to challenges ranging from gun violence to traffic safety.” That’s a fair assessment of the incumbent, who is challenged this year by Erica Janisch, who has been involved with neighborhood and education issues. She would be an able council member. But Albouras is already serving as a dedicated representative for the district and should, to our view, be reelected.
MELISSA WINKER FOR STATE SENATE
In the April 6 special election to fill the open District 13 state Senate seat, The Capital Times enthusiastically endorses Melissa Winker, a teacher, small-business owner and advocate for small towns and cities who would be a great addition to the legislature. Winker is an independent thinker who seeks to bridge partisan and ideological divides. She wants to end gerrymandering and make legislative processes more transparent and efficient. She’s in favor of Medicaid expansion, smart strategies for aiding rural schools, and protecting the rivers and lakes that are such a precious part of a district that includes parts of Dane, Dodge and Jefferson counties.
Winker’s main opponent in a multi-candidate race, John Jagler, is a disengaged and disappointing career politician. He didn’t even bother to respond to the League of Women Voters questionnaire that voters use to get a sense of the candidates. We couldn’t possibly endorse Jagler, and we’re not particularly impressed with “American Solidarity Party” candidate Ben Schmitz or “Trump Conservative Party” candidate Spencer Zimmerman.
But this is not a matter of Winker being lesser of many evils. She’s an outstanding candidate whose recognition of what it will take to get Wisconsin through the remainder of the COVID-19 crisis and through the post-COVID-19 rebuilding process, is inspiring. Winker is prepared to be a legislative leader. Voters should give her a mandate on April 6.
