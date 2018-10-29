Working Americans have few genuine representatives in the U.S. Congress. Both parties have packed their caucuses with the sons of privilege who do as the special-interest donors tell them. By and large, Democrats are more independent. But at critical points, they still bend to the dictates of the economic and political elites who rallied members of both parties to support corrupt deals like the Wall Street bailout and the trade agreements that have hollowed out working-class communities across this country.
Bryan Steil, the corporate lawyer who Republicans have nominated as their candidate in southeast Wisconsin’s 1st District, would fit right in. He is already fully aligned with the special interests, just as his mentor, outgoing House Speaker Paul Ryan, has been since arriving in Congress two decades ago. Steil offers more of the same, and anyone who thinks differently is engaging in the most dangerous of political delusions.
Steil’s rival in the 1st District race, Democrat Randy Bryce, is the change agent in this year’s election cycle. An ironworker who has been active in his union, and in his community, Bryce understands the challenges faced by working families. He has made mistakes, suffered setbacks and taken the risks that comfortable political careerists fear. One of those risks involved Bryce’s decision to challenge Ryan. He did so with such force and effectiveness that Ryan decided not to seek re-election this year.
Just as Bryce upended Ryan, we believe that Bryce has the potential to upend the status quo on Capitol Hill. That prospect scares the economic royalists who have for so many years controlled so much of our political life. They don’t want working men and working women to bring the real-life issues facing communities such as Racine and Kenosha and Janesville to challenge the status quo that has shuttered factories, undermined farms, and failed to deliver health care for all. So they are pouring millions of dollars into an ugly campaign that seeks to defeat Bryce and elect Steil.
The choice in the 1st District could not be clearer: Bryan Steil is the candidate of the Wall Street speculators and multinational corporate elites. Randy Bryce is the candidate of southeast Wisconsin’s working families and retirees. We choose Bryce because he, alone, proposes to represent southeast Wisconsin in Congress.
