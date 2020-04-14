Editorial: MTI is right — Madison should choose a local superintendent

The decision by Matthew Gutiérrez to back out after his selection as the next superintendent of the Madison Metropolitan School District confirmed that he was not the right choice for this district at this time.

Now, the school board must make a better choice. That is unlikely to happen if the board conducts a national search and selects a superintendent who is looking to climb a “career ladder” from one district to the next.

The union that represents teachers and school employees, Madison Teachers Inc., makes a good point when is says that the board should focus on local candidates.

“We believe that the district should reopen the search and not offer either of the two finalists from the earlier search the position,” MTI”s leadership wrote to school board members. “The focus of the new search should be on candidates who understand our community and who have connections locally. The Madison community is going through a traumatic experience that is impacting all areas of our lives. We need someone who knows Madison and who believes in the staff who work so hard for all of our students.”

We could not agree more.

