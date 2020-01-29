Editorial: Mike Pence came to Wisconsin to attack our rural schools

Unless the Republican senators who are sitting as jurors in the current impeachment trial decide to put the Constitution ahead of their loyalty to Donald Trump and remove the scandal-plagued president from office, Mike Pence will never be president. The vice president is too predictably drab, too robotic and too uninspiring to win a national election. Incapable of thinking for himself, Pence parrots the talking points of the wealthy campaign donors he has always served — even when those talking points are profoundly wrongheaded.
That’s what Pence did Tuesday in Madison. The vice president flew into Wisconsin’s capital city to deliver a threat to Wisconsin, as part of an event celebrating National School Choice Week.
Pence was promoting ongoing efforts to undermine public education with the usual cabal of billionaire-funded advocates for the agenda of the Trump-Pence administration’s “school choice” agenda. If they get their way, taxpayer dollars will be diverted away from public schools and toward the vanity projects of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos — an uber-rich campaign donor who only holds her position because of the massive amount of money she gave to Republican candidates.
Out-of-state billionaires like DeVos and politicians like Pence have for years targeted Wisconsin in their efforts to promote “school choice” initiatives. They got traction when one of their lackeys, Republican Gov. Scott Walker, was in office. But Walker, a Pence crony, was swept out of office in 2018 by a supporter of public education, Democrat Tony Evers. And in the spring of 2019, critics of school choice and school privatization schemes swept school board elections in Milwaukee, the state’s largest city.
“The nine-member (Milwaukee) school board, long hospitable to private interests pushing vouchers and private charter schools, is now controlled by an eight-member pro-public-school majority,” explained Ruth Conniff in The Progressive. “That’s big news in a city that has had a giant target painted on it by the powerful national school-choice lobby.” Key to the pushback against the “school choice” advocates was the activism of African American and Latino Milwaukeeans, and the determination of groups such as Black Leaders Organizing for Communities (BLOC) and Voces de la Frontera Action, Inc. to defend public education.
The fight to prevent the expansion of “school choice” schemes is not just an urban concern, however.
“School choice” initiatives pose a significant threat to rural schools, many of which struggle to survive in an era when state funding is tight. As a Newsweek headline declared in 2017, “For rural America, school choice could spell doom."
“DeVos's vision for American schools would wreak havoc on rural education,” noted the article, which explained, “Critics from rural America have been vociferous in their assessment of a school reformer who, they say, would not benefit their communities.”
Among those critics is Max Marchitello, who argued in a USA Today column that “Betsy DeVos has a rural problem.” Marchitello, a senior policy analyst at Bellwether Education Partners, wrote, “America’s rural schools face numerous educational and financial challenges. And unfortunately, expanding school choice will do little to solve them. Rural schools serve a greater proportion of students below the poverty line than schools in suburban areas, and most states provide less funding to the very districts that need the most support. High-poverty schools generally provide lower access to advanced curricula. Furthermore, rural schools struggle to recruit and retain high-quality teachers. Stretching the already limited resources in rural communities to accommodate additional schools would likely hurt rather than help the situation.”
The threat posed by “school choice” is especially great for Wisconsin’s rural schools, which were badly battered by the agenda of former Gov. Scott Walker, who started his tenure by imposing deep cuts on education funding and who attacked the unions that have historically joined with rural school boards and administrators to advocate for a fair and equitable approach to elementary and secondary education in the state.
Walker’s governorship was all about gimmicks and slogans when it came to education. That’s one of the many reasons why voters removed him from office and replaced him with Evers. As a candidate, Evers warned against the expansion of “school choice” programs that steer money away from public education via taxpayer-funded vouchers schemes. As governor, the Plymouth native, who worked for many years as an educator and administrator of small-town and small-city schools, has sought to reduce the emphasis on the voucher programs that Walker promoted.
Walker was wrong, as is Pence. It’s as simple as that. And, thankfully, Wisconsinites are waking up to the fact that Tony Evers and the champions of public education in Milwaukee, and in rural communities across this state, are right.
