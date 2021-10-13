Editorial | Michael Gableman should resign, or be removed, immediately

Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman is a bumbling political careerist who gave up his seat on the state’s highest court bench because his tenure had been so disgraceful that he would never have been re-elected. Gableman quickly faded from public view after he stepped down in 2018, as his well-documented ineptitude did not make him someone that sensible people in the political and legal communities were going to turn to for advice and counsel.
But Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, who was desperate to satisfy the demands of former President Donald Trump for an audit of Wisconsin’s 2020 election results, took the risk of handing the job of leading an inquiry to Gableman. Predictably, he has botched it, with bizarre public appearances, outlandish statements and convoluted signals about his intent to target cities with ill-defined and unworkable subpoenas that give new meaning to the term “fishing expedition.”
Called out by Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and shamed by revelations about his own contradictory statements, Gableman lashed out last week at the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel for reporting on his embarrassments. He referred to the state’s largest newspaper with bathroom epithets and then compared its reporting to Nazi propaganda.
“You keep in mind Joseph Goebbels, who was Adolf Hitler’s head of propaganda in Nazi Germany. Goebbels said you give me control of a country’s media, I will turn any people into a herd of pigs," Gableman sputtered. "What they’re doing over at the Journal would make Joseph Goebbels blush."
Gableman is being paid with taxpayer funds to spout his lies and vitriol. This cannot go on.
State Rep. Lisa Subeck, D-Madison, who is Jewish, said Friday that “it’s clearly anti-Semitic to be throwing around Nazi comparisons like this because it trivializes the Holocaust and what happened to the Jewish people and other marginalized groups in Nazi Germany.”
Gableman, said Subeck, “should step down or the speaker should remove him immediately.”
We echo her call.
