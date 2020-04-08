Editorial: Maintaining local democracy in a time of crisis

The city of Madison has responded well to the many challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic. We give Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway credit for her steadily engaged, well-informed and sensitive approach. We endorsed her mayoral bid a year ago, and we are satisfied that Madison is lucky to have her at the helm in this difficult time.
That does not mean, however, that we would give this mayor, or anyone else, complete control over the city’s decisions in a moment of crisis or in the period when we will come out of this crisis. The mayor must govern in concert with the 20-member city council. The balance between the executive and legislative branches of city government must be maintained at all times — even as immediate decisions about health care and economic issues are made.
It was that balance that the city’s elected leaders wrestled with last week, when the question of granting Rhodes-Conway emergency powers was debated. No one was suggesting that the mayor was doing a bad job, or that she was power-hungry. But several council members raised concerns about the mayor’s March 23 declaration of a state of emergency, which cleared the way for her to act on a host of issues without immediately consulting the council.
We are glad they did.
The council ultimately approved an emergency order empowering the mayor to modify city policies, resolutions and ordinances. This means that Rhodes-Conway can take practical steps to, for instance, make it easier to do food deliveries by suspending parking rules. The 13-6 vote affirmed the view of Council President Shiva Bidar, who said, “Quick decisions and nimbleness over the next four to six weeks are going to be absolutely needed and necessary. That is something a legislative body is not equipped to do.”
Bidar has been a stellar council leader in this period and we regard her assessment highly.
At the same time, however, we appreciate that sincere concerns were raised about the emergency order, and that an honest debate ensued. While Ald. Patrick Heck, who represents District 2, ably explained the need for the mayor to have the flexibility to “act nimbly” in a fast-moving and complex moment, Ald. Grant Foster, who represents District 15, highlighted areas where he thought the emergency order went a “step too far” in granting authority to the mayor.
The most detailed objections to the order were voiced by Madison Ald. Rebecca Kemble, who represents District 18. She worried about the prospect that the order “cuts the governing body of the city — the City Council — out of its critical policy-making role, and prohibits the public from participating in or even knowing about decisions being made.”
Kemble proposed limits on the order. While the council rejected her outline of an alternative approach that would have required greater consultation, it adopted her argument that the mayor’s emergency authority will expire no later than June 2. During that period, as Madison City Attorney Michael May noted, “Any action (the mayor) takes that affects a rule that originated with council action will go back to council for confirmation, modification or rescission.”
The timeline is important. We hope that the emergency order will be lifted before June 2. But we recognize that the pandemic, and its aftermath, will be a lingering reality. The mayor and the council should continually review the city’s approach. They can do so respectfully, but with vigilance regarding the need to maintain a healthy system of checks and balances.
The mayor and council members struck the right balance when the council met in its first-ever virtual session last Tuesday. We heard a good deal of wisdom from our elected officials. One voice, in particular, stood out — that of Ald. Tag Evers, who represents District 13.
“This mayor is extremely competent and deserves the city’s deep appreciation for her efforts,” he said last Tuesday. “However, her emergency proclamation was overly broad, and many of the orders she enacted could easily have waited for council to meet. If immediate action is required, the Public Health director has declared a state of emergency which gives the mayor considerable leeway to act. Moreover, we have the capacity as a council to meet on an emergency basis with Zoom.”
We know that the mayor respects Evers, who is one of the most active members of the council. And we are certain that, even as she exercises her emergency powers, she will keep in mind his counsel that “the mayor and the council need to be united, working closely together, strengthening our democratic process and leading our city through this crisis.”
By and large, we think that a spirit of unity and cooperation characterizes relations between the mayor and the council at this point. We want it to continue. That will happen, we believe, if the council maintains an open and engaged dialogue about how best to give the mayor the flexibility she needs to act while at the same time respecting the need to keep council members in the loop.
