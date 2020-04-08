Editorial: Maintaining local democracy in a time of crisis

The city of Madison has responded well to the many challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic. We give Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway credit for her steadily engaged, well-informed and sensitive approach. We endorsed her mayoral bid a year ago, and we are satisfied that Madison is lucky to have her at the helm in this difficult time.

That does not mean, however, that we would give this mayor, or anyone else, complete control over the city’s decisions in a moment of crisis or in the period when we will come out of this crisis. The mayor must govern in concert with the 20-member city council. The balance between the executive and legislative branches of city government must be maintained at all times — even as immediate decisions about health care and economic issues are made.

It was that balance that the city’s elected leaders wrestled with last week, when the question of granting Rhodes-Conway emergency powers was debated. No one was suggesting that the mayor was doing a bad job, or that she was power-hungry. But several council members raised concerns about the mayor’s March 23 declaration of a state of emergency, which cleared the way for her to act on a host of issues without immediately consulting the council.

We are glad they did.

