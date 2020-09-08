Editorial: Madison's City Council should identify the culprit in its midst

The Madison City Council's Sept. 1 meeting was a marathon session that dealt with a number of vital issues. Toward the end of the virtual meeting, when a woman from the community was poised to testify, someone — presumably a council member — uttered a crude, gender-based profanity.
There have been many expressions of concern about the incident, but we think the most compelling of them has come from 14 council members who disagreed with the attempt by Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Council President Sheri Carter to suggest that the incident was an example of how “the culture and civility of Common Council meetings have drastically deteriorated.”
As the council members noted, “Regarding the culture and civility of Common Council meetings, we have indeed had tense moments over the past year dealing with controversial topics ranging from the vehicle registration fee, to F-35s, to, most recently, police oversight. That is nothing out of the ordinary for political discourse in a public forum. At times, discussions get heated, feelings get hurt and egos get bruised. Despite all this, we generally find a way to work together and continue the task of representing the people of Madison and moving our city forward.”
That’s a necessary perspective because it focuses on the incident at hand and points toward the need for accountability.
“There is little question as to the source and we ask that the person who uttered this word comes forward of their own accord,” wrote the 14 council members. “If that individual fails to step forward, we request a thorough investigation, including a forensic analysis of the recording.”
This is the right approach. The mayor and the council president should embrace it.
